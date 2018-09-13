Warriors skipper Green looking to reward fans with win in Sunday’s final

By Zaheer Mohamed

Skipper of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Christopher Green said he is looking forward to bring the Hero Caribbean Premier League trophy to Guyana and reward their fans. Speaking with media following their two-wicket win against the Trinbago Knight Riders in the first playoff game on Tuesday night at Providence, Green stated that they are all excited to be in the final.

“Winning the last two games gave us some momentum, it’s nice to be a part of such a great team and the support we have had here in Guyana and around the Caribbean has been special, it’s nice to have that opportunity to play in the final on Sunday and to bring back that trophy and reward all the people is what we have been working towards. We have put in the hard work and it’s going to be our goal I am really excited for that,” he added.

The Captain explained that it is important that they focus on what they do best. “I don’t think we can focus on who the opposition is. We have to play the ball rather than the man and just keep all our thoughts positive. We can only control what we can control which is to do our best as we did in this game and now we have to do it one more time on Sunday.”

The Amazon Warriors bowlers played their part in restricting the Knight Riders before their successful run chase. Green said he is proud of their efforts as the players held their nerves well. “We have been on edge, Dwayne was bowling a very good last over and he is a true professional. We were excited to win the game and it means much to the people of Guyana. I am really proud of our effort, we held our nerves tremendously and show case what we can bring to the table going into the final.”

Green indicated that he didn’t think the pitch would have been so conducive to the spinners and his bowlers did a fine job. “I didn’t think the pitch would be as conducive as it was to spinners but as we saw it was consistent. The pitch dictated the nature of the game and credit has to go to our bowlers as well as Hetmyer and Rutherford they were really outstanding in the partnership.”

Green felt Rayad Emrit made a good come back and showed he is a true professional. He really bowled well and definitely we will need that on Sunday. He has been a great help to me.”

The Amazon Warriors skipper said he is enjoying the captaincy role. “I am enjoying the captaincy; naturally it’s been a tough challenge coming in as a replacement for the first four games and I was really excited to learn that I will be staying on for the rest of the tournament.

The final will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.