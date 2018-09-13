Latest update September 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ret’d Justice William Ramlall sworn in as Police Complaints Authority Chairman

Sep 13, 2018 News 0

Justice William Ramlall (left) takes the oath of office to serve in the capacity of Police Complaints Authority Chairman before President David Granger (seated).

Justice William Ramlall (Ret’d) was yesterday sworn in as the new Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority.

He will serve for three years.

This appointment accords with Section 3 (1) of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Cap. 17:02, the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Justice Ramlall, a retired judge of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana, specialises in criminal and civil law, particularly in the areas of analysis and assessment of evidence, the writing of judgements and the interpretation of statutes, among other skills.

He also served as a magistrate for several years; a State Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers; a teacher of Commercial Law and led a successful private practice. The retired judge attended the University of Guyana, where he read for the Bachelor of Laws Part One before proceeding to the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, where he completed Parts Two and Three. He is also the holder of a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School and was a part of several professional training programmes.

The Police Complaints Authority Act, Section 3(1), provides that the Authority “shall consist of one person to be appointed by the President from among persons who have been, who are or who are qualified to be, a Puisne judge of the High Court.”

President Granger had written to Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo to inform him of the appointment.

Mr. Ramlall’s appointment came months after former Chancellor of the Judiciary, Cecil Kennard retired from the position.

The PCA was established by the Police Complaints Authority Act in 1989, under former President Hugh Desmond Hoyte’s administration to be an independent, investigative institution, which would receive complaints from members of the public about alleged criminal offences committed by members of the Guyana Police Force.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana to send 22 member Golf team to Suriname next month

Guyana to send 22 member Golf team to Suriname next month

Sep 13, 2018

With the game of golf on the rise in Guyana and the rivalry between the Guiana Shield countries at its highest level, the first of the three major tournaments will tee off in Suriname on October 6-7...
Read More
Hero CPL T20 Playoff 2 Devcich powers Patriots to tomorrow’s Semi-final in T&T

Hero CPL T20 Playoff 2 Devcich powers Patriots to...

Sep 13, 2018

World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga, Spain Fortune 400m away from another medal in tomorrow’s final

World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga, Spain...

Sep 13, 2018

Turning pitch not to blame for defeat, says Bravo

Turning pitch not to blame for defeat, says Bravo

Sep 13, 2018

Baron Food of St. Lucia on board with BCB/Dave Martin Concert

Baron Food of St. Lucia on board with BCB/Dave...

Sep 13, 2018

Warriors skipper Green looking to reward fans with win in Sunday’s final

Warriors skipper Green looking to reward fans...

Sep 13, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Every cent must be verified

    The government must explain to the people the reasons for its reluctance to hire an experienced and capable auditing firm... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-09-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]