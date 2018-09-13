NGOs Collaborate on Outreach – Guyana Medical Relief, GCF, CIOG, HAP others

September, the designated month of prostate cancer awareness has seen the support of many local and overseas-based non-governmental organisations, with the most recent being a general medical outreach in Moraikobai last Sunday.

The Guyana Medical Relief in collaboration with the Guyana Cancer Foundation, US Embassy of Georgetown Humanitarian Assistance Programme, the Cheddi Jagan Dental Centre, hosted a medical outreach where residents of Moraikobai accessed general body check-ups, clothing articles, and medication and food items free of cost. The Cheddi Jagan Dental Centre provided dental care to residents.

The Guyana Medical Relief was founded in 1984 and recently collaborated with several renowned non-governmental organisations to advocate the need for cancer awareness in society.

Sharir Chan, GMR’s Chief Operating Officer stated that the organization, founded out of the concerns of a group of Los Angeles based Guyanese, has blossomed over the years through partnerships with local and foreign-based NGOs. GMR saw the need for medical supplies in Guyana and therefore found its main purpose in shipping medical supplies to various hospitals across Guyana.

Hospitals supported through GMR are New Amsterdam, Port Mourant, Mahaicony, Linden, Bartica, Suddie, St. Joseph’s Mercy, Davis Memorial and the Public Hospital in Georgetown. In addition to these major institutions, the hospital at Charity is supported with shipments sent to Suddie. Wismar and Kwakwani Hospitals are serviced through Linden Hospital while Missions along the Abary River are serviced by the Mahaicony Hospital. GMR has collaborated with Canada-Guyana Outreach Mission (CanGo) to bring relief to thousands of residents in Regions One and Two. Collaborating with the Guyana Cancer Foundation, they have provided pap smears to women in rural areas of Guyana.

Bibi Saeedah Ahkteer Hassan, president of the Guyana Cancer Foundation, highlighted her organisation’s growth in recent years through its partnership with GMR, with just over twenty-five outreaches in just this year.

GCF’s most recent collaboration with Guyana Medical Relief in Moraikobai gave female residents the opportunity to have pap smears, screening and clinical breast sonograms among other things. The NGO’s efforts to reduce the mortality rate in cancer as well as to advocate cancer awareness cases, applauded by many, saw collaborations by several local organizations.

Very little is known about the direct cause of prostate cancer, .

According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data published in 2017, prostate cancer deaths in Guyana reached 89 or 1.54 percent of total deaths.

This number is a reflection of the need for more awareness within society on cancer. The Guyana Cancer Foundation aims to function as an advocacy for cancer awareness with its reach extending across Guyana. Based on data as recent as 2017 from the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana has the highest incidence of cancer related mortality when compared to the Caribbean region. The Guyana Cancer Foundation aims to drastically reduce that number as they advocate and educate citizens on cancer related ailments while the Guyana Medical Relief continues to provide its consistent support on the needs of the poor with emphasis on women and children.