Heavy rainfall floods West Ruimveldt, Alexander Village

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday prompted the Civil Defence Commission to investigate reports of flooding at West Ruimveldt and Alexander Village.

There was said to be constant rainfall early in the morning. This was compounded by a high tide at the time.

Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig reported that the assessment indicates both the Alexander Village and Laing Avenue Canals had blockages caused by vegetation and sediments. These caused flood waters to rise by almost a foot.

Children at the West Ruimveldt Primary School were seen wading through the flood waters from overflowing trenches, many barefooted or in Wellingtons on the streets and in school.

The flood waters were observed to have receded with the afternoon low tide.