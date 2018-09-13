Guyana to send 22 member Golf team to Suriname next month

With the game of golf on the rise in Guyana and the rivalry between the Guiana Shield countries at its highest level, the first of the three major tournaments will tee off in Suriname on October 6-7 with Guyana hosting its leg on November 3-4 while French Guiana will complete the action when they host on November 10-11.

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) has a proud history of sending its best players to represent Guyana and this year is no different as 22 players will take their talent to Suriname with the hope of bringing home as many honors as possible.

In the ‘A’ Division, current 8-time Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud will be joined by Munaf Arjune, Kalyan Tiwari, Alfred Mentore and Club President, Aleem Hussain. The ‘B’ Division will feature Pur Persaud, Max Persaud, Lakeram Ramsundar (Panko), Videsh Persaud, Brian Hackett, Patrick Prasad, Jax Harry, Aasroodeen Shaw, Jerome Khan, Paton George, and John Tracey.

Two former Guyana Open Women’s champions Joann Deo and Shanella Webster will represent the Female team. The ‘C’ Division will have the likes of Troy Cadogan, Dino Bissessar, Dr. Philbert London and Eon Blue.

The Suriname tournament is an Invitational event whereas the Guyana Open is the grandest of all as 100 players from more than 12 countries are expected to show up to wrest the title from the Guyanese.

Several major companies have already expressed their support for the Guyana Open including Builders Lumber Yard, Giftland OfficeMax, Banks DIH, Ansa Mc Al, Kissoons Furniture, AR Printery, DDL El Dorado, 2017 main sponsor Ganesh Parts, Assuria General, Hand-in Hand Mutual, Chetsons, Foodtown Restaurant, New Trend Auto and Trans Guyana Airways/Baganara Resorts.

It is expected that more than 65 companies will support the Guyana Open tournament with fans eligible to win over $500,000 in giveaways on tournament days.

The activities kick off next weekend at the Giftland Mall as persons will have a chance to try their hand at putting to win free tickets and beverages courtesy of Banks DIH or simply by shopping at any of the Giftland Mall stores.

For more information or to be a part of the activities, persons can visit Lusignan Golf on Facebook or call 220 5660.