Foulis father remanded for son’s murder as victim laid to rest

Sep 13, 2018

Charged with murder:
Mohan Sookdeo

A father who allegedly fatally stabbed his 23-year-old son with a broken window pane was yesterday charged with murder.
He appeared in court on the same day that his son, Satesh Sookdeo was laid to rest.
Forty-four-year-old Mohan Sookdeo, called ‘Wire’ was arraigned before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Cove and John Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that on September 8, last, at217 Fifth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara, he murdered his son, Satesh Sookdeo.
He was represented by Attorney-at-law Hymant Ramdhani. Sookdeo was instructed to make his next court appearance on October 2 for report.
According to information on the day in question, Mohan Sookdeo and his spouse were involved in a heated argument at their residence when he held the woman by the neck and began to choke her.
It was reported that his son intervened and his father became annoyed and broke a louver pane and fatally stabbed him to the stomach.
The son was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

