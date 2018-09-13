Don’t contact my relatives – Magistrate warns

A Magistrate attached to the Court at Bartica, Region Seven had cause to issue an open warning to persons against contacting members of her family in relation to matter she is presiding over, yesterday.

According to information reaching this newspaper, Magistrate Crystal Lambert reportedly told the courtroom that she is an officer of the court and would not condone anyone contacting her family with regards to any case.

Lambert, who is presiding at the Bartica Magistrates Court, issued the warning in open court at the time that the assault case involving two Ukrainian men Vitaly Paraschuck and Maksym Furtak was called up. The case attracted attention last month after a video surfaced depicting what appears to be a brawl involving a Guyanese miner and the two foreigners.

The Ukrainians who are operatives of West Bank Demerara Gold Company were charged with assaulting the Guyanese miners last month. The Guyanese miner Charles Clark was also charged.

The parties were arrested after a video which purportedly showed Russian-speaking security personnel assaulting a Guyanese mining ranger.

The video sparked an investigation by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), and Guyana Police Force (GPF). The video allegedly shows a Guyanese being confronted by two foreigners.

The foreigners were wearing attire resembling military fatigues and civilian jerseys, and both men were armed with handguns. The Guyanese was telling the foreigners that he was not working for them and did not have to show them anything.

This seemed to be because the foreigners felt that the man was working in the wrong area.

One of the foreigners then punched the Guyanese and the Guyanese attempted to respond in kind, but the foreigner drew a handgun.

The video sparked a debate on social media that saw Guyanese expressing dissatisfaction about how foreigners are treating Guyanese. After conducting investigations and sending a file for legal advice, the police were advised to charge all three men with the various offences.