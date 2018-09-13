Dem boys seh …Pradoville was Jagdeo Roman city wid walls

Latest update September 13th, 2018 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, News 0
When SOCU and SARA start fuh question how some things disappear from de state Jagdeo and he boys challenge dem to prove anything. That was because dem believe dem was smart. Jagdeo build Pradoville fuh he and he Ministers because all of dem think dem was special, more special that everybody else in de country. Jagdeo mek sure that Irfaat arrange a low price fuh de land because as far as he concern, he owned de whole country and he could fix whatever price he want fuh de land. Rob de Earth realize that all of dem thief. He was prepared to pay de right price fuh de land and he call pun he colleagues fuh do de same. But when you greedy, is another story. Yesterday, Robeson open he mouth and tell SOCU that Jagdeo was building a special area fuh he and he Ministers. He claim how gunmen kill a Minister in 2006 and Jagdeo was going to build a city within palace walls fuh he and he colleagues. Robeson seh Jagdeo cry and tell he Ministers that dem got to come together and build dem house in this walled city. Not all dem Ministers was stupid. Dem see a chance to mek money and dem sell de land at Pradoville as soon as dem get it.
Dem boys seh SOCU prepared to help Jagdeo and he Ministers live in a walled city, but at Camp Street. If dem like peeping at poor people through dem fence, SOCU arranging fuh dem peep through de prison bars.
That is only part of de story. Jagdeo use to laugh and tease SOCU. He talk how after dem spend all that money dem couldn’t charge nobody. Now that de charge facing him he wondering if eh guh spend Christmas outside. This was a man who only had to peep out he car window and a crowd use to gather. Nowadays when people hear him coming de whole place does clear. People avoiding him like de plague. Dem boys hear that once Jagdeo deh round, jail don’t deh too far.
Talk half and watch how Robeson sell out Jagdeo.
