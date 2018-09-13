Child, home alone, wakes up to house on fire

A release from the Ministry of Social Protection, concerning families they assisted after losing their homes to fire, tells of an alarm that was raised when a child living at Lot 250 Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara, awoke to find that the house was on fire.

This prompted the child, who was home alone, to escape the premises, before the home went up in flames. Mr. Wilbert Duncan is the head of the household. He had explained to Minister Keith Scott that he was away at prayer meeting when the fire occurred.

Miles away, Ms. Cheryl Gordon told of a similar occurrence at her house, at Lot 45 Sera Lodge, Stewartville.

In shock, she recalled that she was at a friend’s house and got the news that her house was on fire, from her 11-year old son who ran to her friend’s house to deliver the news. She said that she had heard the fire truck passing earlier, but she assumed that the fire was further away.

“I thought somebody else house was on fire, probably in Parika or somewhere else”. Because of this, she has been displaced from her home. She is now, along with her 11 year old son, living at a friend’s house, while her 14 year old son lives apart from them.

The community of Sera Lodge is seeking out ways to help her get back on her feet.

The Ministry of Social Protection’s Difficult Circumstances Department indicated that they sought to assist the families whose homes were destroyed by fires.

Minister Keith Scott met with the families and provided them with packages of foodstuff, kitchen utensils, kero stoves, sheet sets and mattresses.

Both victims reported not knowing the cause of the fires, and are thankful to the Social Protection Ministry for its assistance, who stated that they seek “to support the victims of unfortunate events and to provide services to assist in poverty alleviation to propel the society into a better state of prosperity.”