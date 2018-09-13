Baron Food of St. Lucia on board with BCB/Dave Martin Concert

The outstanding work of the Hilbert Foster led Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to attract support from overseas based Guyanese. Chief Executive Officer of Baron Food, Ronald Ramjattan has become the latest overseas Guyanese to support the BCB.

Ramjattan has made a financial contribution towards the hosting of a Cricket Development Concert with Legendary Guyanese Singer Dave Martin set for November 3, next. The Concert would be held in the Compound of the New Amsterdam Technical Institute and all funds raised would go towards the development of youth and female cricket in the Ancient County.

Foster, who is spearheading the planning for the historic concert, expressed delight at the support from Ramjattan and Baron Food. The sponsorship from the St. Lucia based company was obtained by International Cricket Commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, who recently visited Berbice as a special guest of the Board.

The donated funds would cover the cost associated with Martin’s Band and its transportation. Martin has committed to performing for one hour at the Concert, which is expected to attract thousands of Berbicians, excited to see the Legendary International singer live on the stage. Martin is known worldwide for songs like, We are the Champions, Honey Mooning Couple, Not a Blade of Grass, A Man and a bunch of Animals, Cricket in the Jungle, Copy Cat, Boyhood Days and Come back again.

Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira who handed over the donation to former BCB President Anil Beharry on behalf of Baron Food, stated that during his visit to Berbice, he was very impressed with the dedication, vision and plans of Foster and the BCB and as such has committed himself to assisting Berbice cricket as much as possible.

Perreira who arranged for the services of Martin for the concert is also working on other fundraising ventures. Beharry expressed gratitude to both Perreira and Ramjattan for the sponsorship.

He noted that in addition to planning 22 tournaments in 2018 the Board is also involved in dozens of cricket related developmental programmes. The Board also has huge overhead expenses which include rental, GPL and GTT bills, office staff salaries and transportation costs among others.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has assisted the BCB by pumping in over $1.5M of its own funds to assist them to stay afloat financially. Sponsors interested in coming on board for the historic concert can contact Hilbert Foster on 337 4562, Angela Haniff 333 2375, Robby Saywack 660 0049, Dr. Cecil Beharry 624 5707 or Anil Beharry on 623 6875.