66 murders in eight months

Within the last eight months 66 people were murdered in Guyana, with disorderly murders once more topping the list and domestic murders coming in a close second.

This is according to recent statistics released by the Guyana Police Force.

Despite these figures, the Force’s Public Relations Department revealed that there was a 16 percent decrease in murders, as compared to the same period last year.

Seventy-nine murders were committed in that period last year.

Copping the highest figure was disorderly murders with 28 within this period.

There were 19 domestic violence related murders and 13 robbery-related murders. There remain six unknown cases with no execution-style murders being recorded.

Of the 66 murders, 20 occurred in Police ‘A’ Division, 12 in Police ‘B’ Division, 14 in Police ‘C’ Division, nine in Police ‘D’ and ‘F’ Division respectively, Police ‘E’ and ‘G’ Division recorded three murders correspondingly.

The Guyana Police Force says that there was a 23% increase in robberies where the perpetrators used no instruments; a one increase in robbery under arms where firearms were used and a 19 percent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used.

Additionally, there was a five percent increase in robbery with violence; a 30 percent decrease in robbery with aggravation; an18 percent decrease in larceny from the person; a one percent decrease in rape; a four percent increase in burglary and a nine percent decrease in break and enter and larceny.

Thus far, police ranks have removed 87 illegal firearms from the streets, as compared to 89 for the same period last year.

Of the category of firearms removed 47 were pistols, 21 revolvers, 13 shotguns, five rifles and one sub-machine.

Most of the illegal firearms were seized from Police ‘A’ Division with 38; 15 from Police ‘B’ Division; nine from Police ‘C’ Division; six from Police ‘D’ Division; four from Police ‘E’ Division; 15 from Police ‘F’ Division and two from Police ‘G’ Division.

In respect to traffic management, 64 fatal accidents were recorded at the end of August.

Of the road users killed 24 were pedestrians, 14 pedal cyclist, 13 occupants of cars, seven motor cyclists.

According to the Guyana Police Force, two drivers and two minibus passengers were killed, while a pillion rider and a person being towed on a bicycle also lost their lives.