World Masters Athletics – Malaga, Spain… Fortune advance to 400m semis

Latest update September 12th, 2018 12:58 AM
Alisha Fortune advanced to the semi finals of the Women Over-40, 400m yesterday after winning Heat 3 of four at the World Masters Athletics Championships currently taking place in Malaga, Spain.
Having already won 200m gold and silver in the 100m, the 43 year-old Fortune is aiming to end the championship with gold in the 400m. Yesterday she clocked 1:01.14 to win from Cynthia McNamee of the USA who clocked 1:02.39 and Judicaelle Calif of France, 1:03.16.
Among the other qualifiers are Cynthia Monteleone of the USA with the fastest time of 58.88, Elizabeth Muthuka (Kenya) 59.94, Malgorzata Gasowska (Poland) 1:00.96, Annette Quaid (Ireland) 1:01.04, Angela Myers (USA) 1:01.53, Malgorzata Gasowska (Poland) 1:00.96, Annette Quaid (Ireland) 1:01.04 and Susie McLoughlin (Great Britain) 1:01.73.
The semi finals would be contested today with the final on Friday.
