Romell Jagroop General Construction supports Bush Lot Softball tourney

As the inaugural Bush Lot Softball Cricket Cup draws near, business entities in West Berbice has continued to throw in their support. The latest entity to support the venture is Romell Jagroop General Construction.

Jagroop said that he is pleased to support the event because it’s the first of its kind that will be held in the area. He stated that over the years the village has produced a number of talented cricketers that went on to play for Berbice and Guyana.

”Sports are essential for the development of today’s society because there are so many distractions out there. We have seen what sports can do for a nation and people need to recognise this,” he added.

Manager of Bush Lot Sports Club Christopher Bissoon expressed delight for the support and promises a successful and exciting tournament. Among other sponsors on board are Vault Night Club of Bush Lot Village, Cellphonix and Arianna’s Fashion of Rosignol.

The competition is slated for Sunday at the Bush Lot Sports Club Ground, West Coast Berbice.

The one-day event will be played on a knock-out basis and will see teams battling for over $100,000 in cash and other prizes. Interested teams can contact the organisers on 696 9659, 619 2674, 655 5067, 670 7323 before Friday, for registration.

The Bush Lot Softball Cricket Cup is being organised and Promoted by Arrowhead Promotions and Bush Lot United Sports Club of West Berbice. Proceeds from the event will be going towards developing the sports in the village.