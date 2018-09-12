Local Government Commission to probe accusations against Region Five REO

Regional Chairman of Region Five, Vickchand Ramphal, is prepared to move to the Local Government Commission, (LGC) over what he views as a constant lack of regard by one officer for the regional administration.

Ovid Morrison, the Region Five Regional Executive Officer, (REO) at the centre of the issue, is being accused of insubordination.

In the past, Morrison faced a series of similar allegations. Just last April, the REO was taken before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament for authorizing a heavy-duty vehicle driver to sign off on payments for fuel and vehicle repairs across Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

This time, Morrison is being accused of refusing to circulate information on the 2019 Budget Proposal to officials of the Region.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Finance Ramphal detailed the issue.

According to Ramphal, the REO has not been forthcoming with information as it relates to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC)’s 2019 Budget Proposal.

He explained that the Regional Democratic Council, Region No.5 signed off its 2019 Budget Proposal at a Special Meeting held on Monday July 23, 2018 but changes were made in the various line items.

However, he said it is mandatory that copies of the ratified Budget be circulated by the REO to the Office of the Regional Chairman and Regional Vice Chairman for thorough perusal before being presented to the Ministry of Finance.

“This did not happen since the REO refused to make available copies of these important documents and also failed to inform the Regional Chairman and Regional Vice Chairman of the planned Budget Meeting with the Ministry of Finance.

It is imperative that the Council through the Offices of the Regional Chairman and Regional Vice Chairman be fully engaged in all the Budget processes so as to fully represent the interest of the people of Region No.5,” Ramphal added.

The Regional Chairman has also called on the Ministry of Finance to take note of the matter.

He noted too that the Council does not confirm to the presentation made by Morrison and his team, since it may not represent the decision of Council nor the needs of the people of Region No.5.

“At this point, I am prepared to go to all the relevant authorities to ensure that this matter is resolved. The issue with Mr. Morrsion has reached its limit.”