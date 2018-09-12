Limacol Football Tourney… Beacons and Riddim Squad, latest winners

Riddim Squad FC opened their Limacol Football tournament campaign with an impressive 3-0 win against Camptown FC in the feature match of Monday night’s double header at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

First half strikes by Wendell Joseph (33) and Kevin Gordon two minutes later helped Riddim Squad to a comfortable lead heading into the second period of play when Kevin Agard 76th minute goal sealed the victory for the Mocha Arcadia based club which secured a well deserved three points.

The result means that Camptown are on the brink having only secured one-point from two matches played so far. Meanwhile, in the opening game, Beacons FC needled Grove Hi Tech in a shock defeat for the East Bank club.

Under the stewardship of Coach Gordon ‘Ultimate Warrior’ Braithwaite, Beacons contained the attacking threat of the quick Hi Tech forwards. In the 53rd minute, Kimba Braithwaite fired in the lone goal of match for Beacons, which gutted Grove Hi Tech.

With the result, Beacons now have four points from two matches in the round-robin/knockout tournament while Hi Tech, known as one of the better teams in knockout football across Guyana, have one point from two matches.

The competition continues tomorrow at the same venue from 18:00hrs when Santos play Pouderoyen followed by Police against Pele FC from 20:00hrs.