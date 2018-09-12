Jilted lover trashes salon

A love affair reached breaking point after a businessman saw a video of his 19-year-old lover with another man. The man decided to trash the salon that he had built and furnished for her. His action has now attracted the attention of the police.

The incident which occurred on Monday around 10:00 hrs, saw the businessman going to the salon at 29 Takuba Road, Meadow Brook Gardens, and removing all the items inside and then trashing the place.

This publication learnt from the 19-year-old that she has been in a relationship with the businessman for some 17 months and in that time, the man built the salon on her father’s property and furnished the salon with all the necessary equipment for her to operate the business.

The young lady said two weeks ago the businessman who spends most of his time in the interior, called her and told her that he had a video of her with another man and that when he came out of the interior he was going to show her the video.

The young lady said the businessman came on Monday and showed her a video with a boy resting his head on her shoulder. The young lady accepted that she knew the boy and that the video was from some four months ago.

The young lady said that some time after the man showed her the video, a pick-up came up and two men came out. One of them was the businessman’s son.

The young lady said the man then ordered his son and the other man to remove all the items from the salon, since he had bought them.

The young lady said that while the men were removing the items, the man took a sledgehammer and started to break all the fixtures in the salon—things like the toilet, sink, the glass door and even the ceiling.

The young lady then went to East La Penitence Police Station where she made a report. The police are investigating the matter.

This publication also reached out to the businessman, who confirmed that he had built the structure that houses the salon and also furnished the place. The man provided receipts in his name to the tune $2,615,210 million that was used to purchase construction materials, the labour cost were not factored in, and the cost for the furnishing was also unavailable.

The businessman also provided this publication with a nine-second video of the young woman with a man leaning on her shoulder while they rocked to the tunes of a song that was playing in the background.

The young woman is contending that the businessman had given her the money to build the salon and do the business, but he had no right to do what he did, since she said that was an old video, and that she and the boy had nothing going.

The young lady is contending that the man’s actions were unwarranted and she expects the police to see her get justice.