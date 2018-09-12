Guyana either selling green or paying green

Guyana seh it going green. Since de politicians open dem mouth is all about green energy. Somebody talk about green city and dem boys believe dat he was talking about walking wid a paint brush and paint de whole city.

Now dem boys hearing dat Soulja Bai giving two foreign companies $60 million to attract tourists. He want to bring people to Guyana so dat dem can explore a green Guyana. Well dem boys want to know if he really believe dat people gon lef wheh dem live and come to Guyana.

He can bring J’Lo, Oprah, Mandela, Gandhi, Bob Marley and all de popular people he can think about, nobody ain’t coming to Guyana. It got to be dat he want Guyana to promote green or he want to pay green.

De thing is dat Guyana going to beg some German people to advertise Guyana. Wha dem know bout Guyana? Some of dem don’t even know wheh Guyana deh so it might end up dat dem gon tell people to go to Ghana.

But even if dem get de country right, wha dem gon tell people? If dem Google dem gon see Jonestown and everybody know wha happen then. And is not like Guyana got a shrine fuh people visit; is nutten but bush.

Dem might advertise de coffee water dat deh pon de beach; dem might promote how Guyanese got de art of mekking foreigners realize dat things bad and good at de same time. Dat trick is to get de foreigner to buy some drinks, then talk bout how things cheaper in Guyana than in de States.

And while Soulja Bai trying to sell Guyana, Trinidad trying to buy. Dem boys seh Guyana and Trinidad play de most CPL cricket matches against each other and dat Trinidad let Guyana win last night because more of dem want to come because of de oil.

De private sector already concerned but dem boys want people to know dat if you sit down pon you laurels, somebody gon pull it from under you.

Talk half and decide whether we selling green or we spending green.