Govt. pays two firms $60M to market Guyana

Government says that it has retained two overseas firms to market Guyana’s tourism product.

According to the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the procedures used to hire the firms followed a competitive tendering process.

In fact, GTA said it negotiated with both companies to secure additional outputs beyond those originally envisaged with a smaller budget.

Emerging Destinations in partnership with Green Team Global and Corner Sun representing Guyana in the North American market was contracted at US$150,000.

Fast Forward Marketing will be representing Guyana in the German market and that contract is worth US$135,000.

Both companies are contracted for a period of one year and can be retained for future years pending key achievements and tangible outcomes within the contracted period, GTA explained.

“The market representation firms will work in collaboration with the GTA and tourism stakeholders in raising the profile of Guyana in their markets. Some of the deliverables from both companies include securing cooperative marketing opportunities, representation at trade shows, reaching key media outlets and influencers and working with international tour operators to sell Destination Guyana as a part of their tour packages.”

GTA disclosed that in August 2018, it appointed market representation firms in North America, one of Guyana’s core markets, and in Germany, one of Guyana’s investment markets.

“This appointment followed a competitive tendering process that began in 2017 where companies from the respective markets were invited to bid for the contract of representing Guyana.”

The Coalition Government, which took office in 2015, had said it is working to improve the tourism awareness of Guyana.

Already, it has hired a US expert, Brian Mullis, as the new tourism director.

According to GTA, through a direct approach with the representation companies, the hired firms will have to impart what it takes to successfully work with international tour operators.

The process will also strive to improve tourism by licensing operators under the GTA, must show knowledge of the destination and ability to educate and inform prospective travellers; meeting the required standards of international insurance and being responsive to international operators and their clients within a maximum of 24 hours.

GTA is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the visitors’ experience.