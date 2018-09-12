Fitvillve Caribbean Championship – Aruba 2018… Dillon Mahadeo (Guyana) & Matheus Othero (T&T) win RX Class

Latest update September 12th, 2018 12:58 AM
The Guyana/Trinidad & Tobago combo of Dillon Mahadeo and Matheus Othero under the name, Crab and dumpling proved an unbeatable duo when they stormed to victory in The RX Division at the Fitville Caribbean Championship held at the Aruba Harbour Arena, Aruba over the weekend.
The 3 day, Functional Fitness Competition was held in collaboration with Challenge Aruba and Muscles and Lungs Crossfit. Taking the second place was Team Chasing Excellence with Black Panthers coming in third.
The annual 3-day Fitness Festival comprised of the best functional fitness competition the Caribbean has to offer. Mahadeo, Guyana’s #1 crossfit athklete and his Trinidadian counterpart who is also the best in the Twin Island Republic proved fitter than seven other teams following the conclusion of the 9 events that they had to compete in, over three days.
The 7th event on day three was a triathlon (700m swim, 14k cycle race, 4.4k run on sand). Each male and female team comprised of two persons.
Other results: Men Intermediate – 1st Team Surinami 2nd, New Kids on the Block, 3rd FitKings. Women Intermediate – 1st Team Peanut and Almond Butter, 2nd Her – Ricanes, 3rd Booty & The Beast. Men Scaled – 1st Prospects, 2nd Barflies, 3rd Barefoot. Women Scaled – 1st Freaky Vipers, 2nd Chaotix, 3rd Buns And Guns.
