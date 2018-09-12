Delta security saves pensioner from assault

Sixty-six year old Rajkumarie Singh, shortly after midnight, yesterday was rescued by Delta Security from burglary and possibly assault.

It is believed that the elderly woman was at her 975 Plantation De Groot Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara home when she noticed her door swaying abnormally.

Developing a fear that there might be someone outside, she quickly alerted Delta Security through the Delta panic button system, an initiative she took to safeguard herself after the said intruder would have broken and entered her home the first time.

Singh’s intrusion alarm triggered an armed response team who was able to visit the client‘s home. Upon arriving at the pensioner’s home, the intruder was found on the woman’s veranda but shortly after noticing the security response vehicle, attempted to make his good escape.

Nevertheless, he was not spared as the security guards pursued him, firing several shots. The intruder was later captured with a knife in his possession.

The perpetrator was subsequently identified by the pensioner as the man who previously broke into her house. He was handed over to the police at the Leonora Police Station.

The intruder had previously served a jail sentence for breaking and entering the pensioner’s home.