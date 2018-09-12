BCB/Magic Moments T20… Rose Hall Canje and Young Warriors advance to New Amsterdam/Canje final

Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club (RHCCC) and Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) have advanced to the final of the Berbice Cricket Board organised Magic Moments T20 Tournament for teams in the New Amsterdam/Canje Sub Zones.

Rose Hall Canje CC defeated Police while Young Warriors CC got passed Betsy Ground. The semifinals were played at the recently refurbished Rose Hall Canje Welfare Centre. Police batting first, reached 104 all out in 18 overs; opener Brentnol Woolford and Kwesi Mickle 17 apiece being the principal scorers.

Bowling for Rose Hall Canje, medium pacer Compton Hope claimed 3-18 from four impressive overs. Veteran Balram Samaroo continued his impressive form with a composed 44 and together with a blistering 54 not out from Sasenarine Sukhu (6×6), led Rose Hall Canje to an easy victory by eight wickets as the home team ended on 108-2 in 18.2 overs.

Only left arm spinner Kwesi Mickle bowled well for Police to end with 2-8 from four overs. Young Warriors posted 143-5 from their allotted 20 overs; Kassim Khan 40, Alex Algoo 37 and Trevon Stanislaus 24 batting well.

In response Betsy Ground were bowled out for 105 in 17.1 overs; A. Subhai offered resistance with a stubborn 40, off spinner Richardo Ramdihal took 5-16. The final would be played on Sunday at the same venue and would be the second of four to be played under the Magic Moments sponsorship.

No. 48 Challengers have already won the Upper Corentyne league while the final for Lower Corentyne and West Berbice would be shortly. Sunday’s final is expected to be an exciting one as both teams are equally matched.

Rose Hall Canje would be spearheaded by Ameer Rahaman, Roy Bipat, Sasenarine Sukhu and Balram Samaroo while Young Warriors will depend heavily on National Under-19 player Alex Algoo, Kassim Khan, Richardo Ramdihal, Gevon Schultz and Trevon Stanislaus.