Latest update September 12th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BCB/Magic Moments T20… Rose Hall Canje and Young Warriors advance to New Amsterdam/Canje final

Sep 12, 2018 Sports 0

Rose Hall Canje Cricket Team

Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club (RHCCC) and Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) have advanced to the final of the Berbice Cricket Board organised Magic Moments T20 Tournament for teams in the New Amsterdam/Canje Sub Zones.
Rose Hall Canje CC defeated Police while Young Warriors CC got passed Betsy Ground. The semifinals were played at the recently refurbished Rose Hall Canje Welfare Centre. Police batting first, reached 104 all out in 18 overs; opener Brentnol Woolford and Kwesi Mickle 17 apiece being the principal scorers.
Bowling for Rose Hall Canje, medium pacer Compton Hope claimed 3-18 from four impressive overs. Veteran Balram Samaroo continued his impressive form with a composed 44 and together with a blistering 54 not out from Sasenarine Sukhu (6×6), led Rose Hall Canje to an easy victory by eight wickets as the home team ended on 108-2 in 18.2 overs.
Only left arm spinner Kwesi Mickle bowled well for Police to end with 2-8 from four overs. Young Warriors posted 143-5 from their allotted 20 overs; Kassim Khan 40, Alex Algoo 37 and Trevon Stanislaus 24 batting well.
In response Betsy Ground were bowled out for 105 in 17.1 overs; A. Subhai offered resistance with a stubborn 40, off spinner Richardo Ramdihal took 5-16. The final would be played on Sunday at the same venue and would be the second of four to be played under the Magic Moments sponsorship.
No. 48 Challengers have already won the Upper Corentyne league while the final for Lower Corentyne and West Berbice would be shortly. Sunday’s final is expected to be an exciting one as both teams are equally matched.
Rose Hall Canje would be spearheaded by Ameer Rahaman, Roy Bipat, Sasenarine Sukhu and Balram Samaroo while Young Warriors will depend heavily on National Under-19 player Alex Algoo, Kassim Khan, Richardo Ramdihal, Gevon Schultz and Trevon Stanislaus.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Playoff 1… Hetymer & Rutherford 50-run stand sets up thrilling win; Warriors advance to 4th final in six years

Hero CPL T20 Playoff 1… Hetymer & Rutherford 50-run stand...

Sep 12, 2018

Story by Sean Devers; Photos by Zaheer Mohamed Watched by a less than Capacity crowd at Providence last night Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) by two wickets with one ball...
Read More
Fitvillve Caribbean Championship – Aruba 2018… Dillon Mahadeo (Guyana) & Matheus Othero (T&T) win RX Class

Fitvillve Caribbean Championship – Aruba...

Sep 12, 2018

Romell Jagroop General Construction supports Bush Lot Softball tourney

Romell Jagroop General Construction supports Bush...

Sep 12, 2018

Banks DIH, NSC and NBTS collaborate for blood drive – When you donate, you’re saving a family – Dr. Lewis

Banks DIH, NSC and NBTS collaborate for blood...

Sep 12, 2018

World Masters Athletics – Malaga, Spain… Fortune advance to 400m semis

World Masters Athletics – Malaga, Spain…...

Sep 12, 2018

Limacol Football Tourney… Beacons and Riddim Squad, latest winners

Limacol Football Tourney… Beacons and...

Sep 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The horse has already bolted

    It is of no use to try to close the stable doors after the horse has bolted. Guyana failed to ensure local content requirements... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-09-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]