Banks DIH, NSC and NBTS collaborate for blood drive – When you donate, you’re saving a family – Dr. Lewis

The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), with the aim of sensitising blood donors and essentially retaining them, have collaborated with the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Banks DIH through their Rainforest Water and Vitamalt brands to host a blood drive at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) this Saturday.

While the blood drive is not only limited to athletes, the NSC has solicited support from all the sports associations across the length and breadth of Guyana to come out and donate while Banks DIH will be on hand to help rejuvenate donors with their beverages.

During yesterday’s press conference at the NSC Secretariat, Homestretch Avenue, Dr. Pedro Lewis of the NBTS explained that this initiative is very important because blood donation is a continuous process and, “We at the blood bank always try to increase the instances of donation.”

Dr. Lewis elaborated further that, “A lot of hospitals call the blood bank everyday with requests for blood to save lives and it’s not a simple task to get persons to come and sit in the chair and donate. So we are thinking out the box and I’m happy with this opportunity to be in collaboration with the NSC and Banks.”

Also on hand during the launch was Banks DIH’s Malts Manger, Clayton McKenzie, who reiterated his company’s delight in being part of this unique initiative which is paramount in saving lives at the hospitals.

Dr. Lewis posited that, “We are asking donors to eat normal and drink some fluids before you donate. Fluids are also advised to be consumed after donation in this important procedure especially for the maternity ward. You are not only saving a mother when you donate, you’re saving a family.”

The blood drive this Saturday is open to the general public and according to head of the NSC, Christopher Jones donors will be able to take part in some friendly sporting activity at the CASH while they wait to make the noble contribution to a worthy cause. Those activities will include draft, basketball and darts, prizes will be at stake.

Dr. Lewis noted that there should be no drinking of alcohol 24 hours before giving blood and all are welcomed between the ages of 16-65 years old but minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. (Calvin Chapman)