Woman pulled from burning house, man’s body found

Latest update September 11th, 2018 12:59 AM
Residents of West Ruimveldt Front Road were awakened to shouts of “fire” and “help” around 00:15 hrs yesterday, and were called upon to pull 36-year-old Jewel Coates from the one-room wooden structure at Lot 39, that she shared with her 56-year-old partner Christopher ‘Harry’ Bramble. A man’s body was found in the rubble.
Coates was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. She is reportedly nursing burns on most of her body.
The police were trying to determine who the charred remains belonged to, as persons who had helped Coates from the burning house, claim that she said that her partner (Bramble) had gone to Queenstown.
Neighbours had rushed to help quell the blaze, and had seen Coates trying frantically to get out through a window. The door was chained and locked. They broke the window and helped the woman out, but with a bit of a struggle since, according to them, while they were pulling Coates something seemed to have been “pulling her back”.
The rescuers claim that Coates was “kicking something back” seemingly to get her feet free. After the fire had subsided, residents were asking the woman where her partner was, to which she kept replying that he was not in the house. It is unclear whether the remains found were his or those of someone else.
Some of the residents said family and friends claimed Bramble had endured years of abuse at the hands of the woman. Coates was described as an alcoholic who had made many attempts to burn the man’s house down, Coates was also said to have wounded the man on a number of occasions – one time she reportedly slashed Bramble across his temple, another time his throat was slit, and on yet another occasion he received a gaping wound to his abdomen.
Video footage of Coates just after she had been saved by residents from the burning house, showed her in a vest and denim skirt with bloodstains and her body with multiple burn marks.
She is under police guard at the hospital, where she is listed as being in a stable but serious condition.
