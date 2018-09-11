Latest update September 11th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Wanted man nabbed, gun seized, after suspicious car spotted

The gun seized from the driver of the car on the East Coast of Demerara (Guyana Police Force photo).

An alert patrol on the East Coast of Demerara arrested a wanted man Sunday night after a car made some suspicious movements.
According to the police, on Sunday, around 22:45hrs, a mobile patrol observed suspicious movements of a car on the railway embankment. The patrol was commanded by a Subordinate Officer. The patrol followed and subsequently intercepted the car at La Bonne Intention, not far away.
In the vehicle, the ranks found four persons. They were searched and an unlicensed pistol with four live rounds was found in the possession of the 47-year-old driver.
The driver, the police said, resides in Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
“Two of the three others are known characters – one has a narcotics charge pending before the court and the other is wanted in connection with several offences. An investigation is in progress.”
Meanwhile, the police also disclosed that they are looking for a 25-year-old miner of Savannah Blackwater, North West District, Region One.
The miner is alleged to have threatened his reputed wife and assaulted her mother after she intervened, the police said. The incident reportedly occurred about 19:00hrs Saturday at Blackwater.
According to the police, an unlicensed shotgun was removed from the suspect’s home and handed over to a Toshao, and it is now lodged with the police.

