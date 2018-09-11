President’s Cup Horse Race Meet on September 30 at RSTC

Latest update September 11th, 2018 12:59 AM
A Horse Race Meet is on for Sunday September 30 next at the Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC), organised by the Caribbean Nations Group in collaboration with the Rising Sun Turf Club is the President’s Cup.
Seven races are carded for the day with incentives totaling over $6M in cash trophies and other accolades up for the taking. The feature event will be the Guyana Green State President’s Cup which is open to all Guyana bred horses and also accommodates all mares and fillies imported, this year.
The winner will race away with a first prize of $1,000,000 and the President Cup over five and a half furlongs. The other events are the -The Guyana Green State E and Lower race over eight furlongs for a first prize of $500,000 and trophy.
The J3 and Lower seven furlongs event has a first prize of $350,000 and trophy. There is an L and Lower open seven furlongs race for a winning prize of 300,000 and trophy. A five and a half furlongs race for L class maiden horses has a winning prize of $250,000 and trophy.
The four furlong Guyana Bred 2-year-old horses winner will collect $200,000 and trophy. The final event is for the L non earners for 2018 running over five and a half furlongs for $100,000 and trophy.
