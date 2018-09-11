No final decision yet on settlement plan for Venezuelan migrants

The Department of Citizenship is still considering a proposal that was made regarding the settlement of Venezuelan migrants in the township of Mabaruma in the Barima-Waini Region (Region One) but thus far, no decision has been taken at the level of the Cabinet.

Speaking to the Ministry of the Presidency’s Public Information and Press Services Unit, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix explained that in July, during an engagement with the officials from the regional office and the municipality of Region One, this recommendation was proffered, and the Council indicated that it was willing to make representation to a private land owner for permission to use his land.

“The Department of Citizenship was looking at the recommendation in terms of its feasibility to implement it, but the Government has not made a decision on that issue; it is being dealt with at the level of the Department,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee, which was established to deal with the influx of Venezuelan migrants, continues to meet regularly to discuss strategies to better serve the immediate and long-term needs of displaced persons.

The most recent meeting was held yesterday at the Department’s office on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is the agency that is spearheading relief efforts so far.

It is being supported by other Government bodies, particularly the Ministries of Public Health, Education and Social Protection, the Immigration Office, the Guyana Police Force and international agencies like the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Last week, the CDC conducted an outreach in Khan’s Hill, in the Mabaruma sub-region district where food hampers were distributed to 24 migrant families. While at White Water Village, another 46 families received hammocks and hygiene supplies.

The Committee is also working to establish a database of all Venezuelan migrants and to ensure that migrants are screened and vaccinated upon arrival at the various ports of entry.