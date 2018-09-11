GABA/Banks Leagues… Belgrave leads Eagles to victory, Vikings stun Sonics

It was double trouble for the Pepsi Sonics Basketball Club after they failed to win either of their two matches in the First and Second Division respectively when play in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Leagues continued on Saturday last at Burnham Hard Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets in the City.

In the feature match, a 1st division encounter, young Guard Travis Belgrave who helped Guyana win its first Caribbean Basketball Championship last June, swooshed in 31 points to ensure Eagles made light work of Sonics 75-62.

It was a good start for the club in the league which is being sponsored by Banks DIH through their Rainforest Water and Malta Supreme brands. Belgrave sunk four three-pointers during the commanding display with support from Ryan Gullen (13), the same number being the margin of victory for Eagles. Junior Lovell and Jason Squires chalked up 21 and 15 points respectively in a losing cause for Sonics.

Meanwhile, in the first game, Vikings got the better of Sonics 68-59 in a 2nd division match. Joffrey Wilkinson (20) and Skipper Shayne Joseph (18) were the main contributors in the 9-point victory for the newly organised Vikings Basketball Club which is a combination of Qualfon and Republic Bank satffers.

Captain Lemuel Grant (17) and Denzil Logan (15) were the main scorers for Sonics. The competitions will continue at the same venue tomorrow with two more matches. In the Under-23 division from 18:30hrs, Pepsi Sonics will bounce against University of Guyana Trojans while the main attraction will bring together arch rivals Pacesetters and Eagles from 20:30hrs.