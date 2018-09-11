Latest update September 11th, 2018 12:59 AM

Fire truck kills pedestrian, driver in custody

A pedestrian is dead after a Guyana Fire Service tender that was en route to a fire on Sunday, struck him on the Number 72 Public Road. The driver of the fire truck is presently assisting with investigations.
Dead is Mahendra Harricharran, 34, of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, who was immediately rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
According to reports, Harricharran was crossing the public road when he was hit by the vehicle. The fire tender PVV 2027 is attached to the Skeldon Fire Station and was responding to a fire at the Number 51 Village, Corentyne.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the fire truck and showed that there was no alcohol in his system. The front windscreen of the vehicle was damaged along with the front bumper and headlights.

