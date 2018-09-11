Fire truck kills pedestrian, driver in custody

Latest update September 11th, 2018 12:59 AM
A pedestrian is dead after a Guyana Fire Service tender that was en route to a fire on Sunday, struck him on the Number 72 Public Road. The driver of the fire truck is presently assisting with investigations.
Dead is Mahendra Harricharran, 34, of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, who was immediately rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
According to reports, Harricharran was crossing the public road when he was hit by the vehicle. The fire tender PVV 2027 is attached to the Skeldon Fire Station and was responding to a fire at the Number 51 Village, Corentyne.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the fire truck and showed that there was no alcohol in his system. The front windscreen of the vehicle was damaged along with the front bumper and headlights.
Sep 11, 2018By Zaheer Mohamed For the first time in the history of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20, Providence will be hosting matches in the playoffs and fans can expect more excitement since some...
Sep 11, 2018
Sep 11, 2018
Sep 11, 2018
Sep 11, 2018
Sep 11, 2018
My mother-in-law ran a supermarket in the Wortmanville/Werk-en-Rust wards of South Georgetown for over sixty years, before... more
The Guyana Revenue Authority is out of order in either arrogating to itself or accepting a role as the lawful delegate of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Racism was the bedrock of European colonialism in the Caribbean. The subjugation, oppression and exploitation... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]