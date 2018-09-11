BCB/New York Business Group Final… RHT Pepsi repeat as champions following Kevin Sinclair’s allround performance

Rose Hall Town Pepsi on Saturday last retained their New York Business Group Berbice Under-19 cricket championship easily outplaying Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club on first innings.

The historic final was played under lights with pink balls at the Albion Cricket Ground and witnessed by a sizeable crowd, both nights. Rose Hall Town Pepsi won the toss and elected to bat first, national youth players Kevin Sinclair and Junior Sinclair added 85 for the first wicket and with solid contributions from fellow national player Kevlon Anderson and Berbice allrounder Keith Simpson, RHT Pepsi reached 268 all out.

Anderson topscored with a brilliant 73 (5×4), Simpson 71, Junior Sinclair 52 and Kevin Sinclair 32. Nigel Deodat took 5-75 with his left arm spin while off spinner Seon Glasgow took 2-for 62. Blairmont in response was shot out for a disappointing 92 from 46 overs. Fawaz Gafoor batted well for 28 and the only other batsmen to reach double figures were Javed Karim 17 and Marvin Prashad 12.

Kevin Sinclair returned with the ball to snare 7-30 while fellow offspinner Junior Sinclair bowled well to claim 3-32. RHT Pepsi with a healthy 172 run lead opted to bat again and Kevin Sinclair completed a remarkable allround match by scoring a brilliant 101 not out (12×4 2×6) as RHT Pepsi reached 176-4 declared.

Kevlon Anderson chipped in with 48 and National U-15 batsman Mahendra Gopilall, 25. Marvin Prashad took 3-48. RHT Pepsi’s declaration left Blairmont with 95 minutes to bat. They struggled to 58-5 before the game was called off, half an hour before the scheduled closing time. National U-19 player Javed Karim was unbeaten on 30 while Keith and Anderson Sinclair took 2 for 10 and 13 runs, respectively.

BCB President Hilbert Foster declared that the tournament was a huge success and proudly announced that Berbice cricket was on a roll. He hailed the support that he has received from every club and cricket official.

Foster also praised the cooperation of the nine sponsors attached to the New York Business Group and informed them, that the BCB appreciated their support. Albion Community Centre Cricket Club President Lloyd Kanden and Secretary Vemen Walter complimented the BCB for the tournament noting that the sport was on the move again.

Public Relations Officer of the New York Business Group stated that the Group would continue to sponsor the tournament as they were very impressed with the high standard of play and the direction in which the sport is heading.

Rose Hall Town Pepsi collected $100 000 and trophy while Blairmont carried home $50,000 and a trophy.

Kevin Sinclair received $15,000 and trophy as his Man-of-the-Final award, he also collected trophies as the Best Batsman and Bowler of the final. Other Awards shared out were Best Batsman of the Tournament (Kevlon Anderson), Best Bowler (Nigel Deodat), Best Wicket-Keeper (Antonio February) and Best Allrounder, Kevin Sinclair.

The New York Business Group also donated a $520,000 Grass mower to the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club.

The BCB expressed gratitude to the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, Vemen Walter and Orvin Mangru for securing the sponsorship.