BCB/Magic Moments T20 – Lower Corentyne… Chesney join RHT Bakewell, Courtland and Fyrish in semis

Sep 11, 2018 Sports 0

Chesney on Sunday last defeated Albion Community Centre Cricket Club by 11 runs in the Playoffs of the Berbice Cricket Board/Magic Moments T20 tournament for teams in the Lower Corentyne Sub-Zones to reach the semifinals.
They now join Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Courtland and Fyrish in the final four as the BCB strives to complete its planned 22 tournaments at the different levels.
Chesney won the toss, batted first and was bowled out for 135 in 19.3 overs. Stanford T20 star Imran Khan rolled back the years with a hard hitting 80 (10×4 2×6), Saif Latchana supported with 24.
Bowling for Albion, National youth player Kevin Umroa took 4-32, Joshua Harrichand 3-18 and Mahendra Chaitnarine 2-18. Needing to score 136 off 129 balls, Albion was only able to reach 124-9.
Umroa returned with the bat to top score with a polished 64, his brother Ritesh was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 12. Bowling for Chesney Anish Deonarine claimed 2-28 from 4 overs and Davindra Harillall 2-34.
Chesney would now play Fyrish at Chesney while Rose Hall Town Bakewell will host arch rivals Courtland in the semifinals. The Lower Corentyne Magic Moments T20 is one of four that would be hosted under the sponsorship from Sueria Manufacturing and its CEO Frank Sanichara.
The Upper Corentyne leg has already been completed with No. 48 Challengers emerging as Champions. Rose Hall Canje and Young Warriors would clash in the New Amsterdam/Canje leg while the fourth final would be for teams in West Berbice.

