Second empowered leadership conference to feature women in business

“When Women Prosper, We all Prosper,” is the theme of the second Empowered Leadership Women’s conference which is slated for November.

According to Abbigale Loncke, facilitator of the event, the theme was aptly chosen since the conference will focus on empowering women in their field of business.

She explained that the conference was created with a vision to reach women in business at their point of need on a holistic level-need to expand and grow, need for knowledge, need for networking, need to understand the changing business environment in Guyana and need to be supported.

“This year, we have secured an amazing line up of entrepreneurs from different fields who are excited to share in their knowledge and experience. The conference and expo is affordable and packed with everything new and seasoned for female entrepreneurs to push their companies to the next level. ”

Loncke is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Care.

She was one of four Guyanese who participated in a United States government sponsored Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellows Program.

The Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) is one of four program by the U.S. Government commitment to empower young people around the world and ensure they have the tools, skills, and networks to tackle our shared global challenges.

In September 2016, Loncke was one of four Guyanese who participated in the YLAI Fellows Program. She was recognized by President Barack Obama in Lima, Peru for her outstanding work as a young entrepreneur.

Following her participation in the exchange, the young entrepreneur had the opportunity to apply for a Reverse Exchange Programme, which provides a chance to expand the impact of the YLAI program and fellowship in her home country, Guyana.

Last year with support from the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown, she hosted the women’s conference and mentoring workshop “Empowered Leadership in 2017–Unleash Your Promise and Potential: A Women’s Conference.”

Mrs. Sandra Granger, First Lady of Guyana, Ambassador Perry Halloway, and Minister Catherine Hughes were among the keynote speakers at the event.

This year, the empowered Leadership Conference will be held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The key topics of the conference are Funding and Investments, Marketing, Customer Service, Branding, Business Innovation and Technology, Mentoring and Networking, STEM, Business Education, Women’s Rights, Mental Health, Sustainable Growth.

According to Business Development Specialist and keynote speaker at this year’s event, Michelle A. Nicholas, “we all benefit when we develop and leverage the talents and passions of our female colleagues.

“This conference aims to deliver programming to ensure that every woman can own the ability to live and work more purposefully. I look forwarding to sharing but more so, learning.”

The conference will be hosted by Jacquelyn Gates Shipe – CEO of Global Ties Alabama.

Contributors to the event include Tara Clinton – ExxonMobil, Amanda Cauldwell – U.S. Embassy, Urica Primus – Guyana Women’s Miners Association, H.E Mrs. Sandra Granger – First Lady of Guyana, Patricia Bacchus – Caribbean Containers Inc, Rosh Khan – Masterclass Institute, Terrence Campbell – Carmex Franchise, Christine Gooding – Market Square, Renatha Exeter – The Guyana Oil Company, Bonita Lowden – WUSC, Lyndell Danzie- Black – Cerulean, Nazima Raghubir – Guyana Press Association, Rowen Willibus – Intellect Storm, Anuskha Sonia – Sprang Makandra, Avia Lindie – Metro, Elon Marks – Version75 Solution, Sonia Noel – Sonia Noel Designs, Astell Collins – BD1 Leadership and many more.

Registration can be done online – Facebook page “Empowered Leadership Conference”