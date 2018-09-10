Samatta Point five man gang linked to multiple robberies

After an intelligence led operation by police on Thursday saw the arrest of five members of a dangerous gang, at Samatta Point Grove, East Bank Demerara, investigations into the men’s background has led to some startling discoveries.

Police also seized a .45 Colt Pistol with four live rounds, a .9mm Ruger Pistol with nine live rounds and a number of items normally used in the commissioning of crimes.

The suspects who are known to the police, were nabbed in a white Toyota Fielder Wagon bearing registration plate PSS 4418.

This publication learnt from a resident of Grove that the driver of the car was a known individual from Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, while the other four were from different areas in Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Investigators have implicated the men in at least five serious crimes, including a major heist that was carried out on the “Real Value” Supermarket on Church and Thomas Streets, in which the proprietors were beaten and allegedly robbed of over $15M.

The alleged mastermind is said to be Jason Hunte. He was charged on November 7, 2013, for allegedly stealing money from a car on Camp Street, while the vehicle was parked in front of the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Kaieteur News has learnt that the five men have been positively identified by CCTV footage at the “Real Value” Supermarket.

Police are presently preparing to bring a number charges against the five men who are said to be known characters.