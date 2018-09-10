Samatta Point five man gang linked to multiple robberies

Latest update September 10th, 2018 12:58 AM
After an intelligence led operation by police on Thursday saw the arrest of five members of a dangerous gang, at Samatta Point Grove, East Bank Demerara, investigations into the men’s background has led to some startling discoveries.
Police also seized a .45 Colt Pistol with four live rounds, a .9mm Ruger Pistol with nine live rounds and a number of items normally used in the commissioning of crimes.
The suspects who are known to the police, were nabbed in a white Toyota Fielder Wagon bearing registration plate PSS 4418.
This publication learnt from a resident of Grove that the driver of the car was a known individual from Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, while the other four were from different areas in Grove, East Bank Demerara.
Investigators have implicated the men in at least five serious crimes, including a major heist that was carried out on the “Real Value” Supermarket on Church and Thomas Streets, in which the proprietors were beaten and allegedly robbed of over $15M.
The alleged mastermind is said to be Jason Hunte. He was charged on November 7, 2013, for allegedly stealing money from a car on Camp Street, while the vehicle was parked in front of the Guyana Revenue Authority.
Kaieteur News has learnt that the five men have been positively identified by CCTV footage at the “Real Value” Supermarket.
Police are presently preparing to bring a number charges against the five men who are said to be known characters.
Sep 10, 2018After losing to TKR in Trinidad, the Warriors led by explosive batting from young guns Shimron Hetymer and Sherfane Rutherford, inflicted a sound trashing on the Trinidad Franchise with a six-wicket...
Sep 10, 2018
Sep 10, 2018
Sep 10, 2018
Sep 10, 2018
Sep 10, 2018
In Cummingsburg, there is Thomas Street. It is a double carriageway bifurcated by an avenue. So you have the western portion... more
The Guyana Revenue Authority is out of order in either arrogating to itself or accepting a role as the lawful delegate of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Racism was the bedrock of European colonialism in the Caribbean. The subjugation, oppression and exploitation... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]