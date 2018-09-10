Regal Masters claim another softball title; MOM Arjune shines with bat & ball

Played at the Everest ground in steaming hot conditions, yesterday’s final of the Ink Plus, Crown Mining Supplies and Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop T20 Masters softball cricket final was dominated by Regal Masters as they whipped RR Masters by 27 runs.

Former Guyana First-Class player David Harper fashioned a well calculated 48 (5×4 1×6) and shared in a 76-run partnership with man-of-the-match Mahendra Arjune who hit a responsible 41 (3×4) to see Regal to 134-7 but only Erick Thomas, who hit a cameo 12 (1×4 1×6) reached double figures.

Raymond Harper took 3-26 and Dharam Persaud supported with 2-23 for RR which was bowled out for 108 with Arjune who retuned with the ball to take 3-5 in his only over in which four wickets tumbled for one run.

Khemchan Dindyal counter attacked with a pugnacious 54 (5×4 1×6) before he was forced to retire hurt and added 58 with the left-handed Suri Kumar, who struggled to get the ball off the square in his sedate 17 which included 22 dot balls.

RR asked Regal to bat on hard pitch and sluggish outfield and Troy Kippins (8) and Eon Abel (1) were quickly removed by Dharam Persaud while Raymond Harper disturbed the wicket of Mahase Chunilall (8) to leave the powerful Regal Masters on the ropes at 18-3.

Harper and Arjune joined forces and played cautiously and with very good running between the wickets eased their team out of trouble before Arjune fell to Rudolph Mayers at 94-4. The first six of the match was struck by Harper and it brought up the 100 in the 17th over,

Thomas hit the second six in the next over before both batsmen were removed by Raymond Harper as they put their foot on the gas. When RR began their run chase needing to score at 6.75 per over for an upset win they lost Richard Persaud (7) and Ron Ramnauth (2) to leave the score on 25-2 and recovered briefly when Dindyal and Kumar were together although Kumar batted too slowly with the required rate mounting.

Dindyal kept hopes alive by launching into Parasaram ‘Bimbly’ Persaud and ripped him apart by taking 20 from the over before he retired. When Arjune dismissed Kumar at 83-3 it triggered a dramatic collapse which saw five wickets tumbling for six runs.

The winners of the 12-team tournament collected $100,000 and a Trophy while the runners-up got $25,000 and Trophy while Arjune received a Trophy. (Sean Devers)