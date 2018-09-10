Petterson-Griffith, Natoya Robinson are Overall Winners at GAPF RAW Nationals

By Zaheer Mohamed

Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Natoya Robinson emerged as the Overall male and female winners respectively when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) held its Raw National championships yesterday at St. Stanislaus College. Petterson, who only recently took gold at the IPF/NAPF Regional Championships in Mexico, displayed immense strength and concentration. He squatted 305kg and Benchpressed 160kg en-route to claiming the male overall crown with 509.490 Wilks points; Petterson set a new national record in the deadlift, lifting 345kg. His total of 810kg was also a national

record in his category. Robinson was also in record breaking mode; she now has all four national records for the 84+kg Division. She Squatted 165.5kg, Benchpressed 92.5kg and Dead Lift 195.5kg for a Total of 453.5kg; Robertson tallied 355.816 Wilks points to take the best female overall title.

Also setting new national records were Lisa Oudit (84kg Open); Natoya Robinson (84+kg Open); Noel Cummings (66kg); Romario Gonsalves (66kg); Ramzan Mohamed (120kg); Vijai Rahim (66kg Open) and Hardat Tarson (83kg open).

Oudit carted off the 84kg weight class scoring 321.488 Wilks points. She had a Total of 334.5 kg made up of a Best Squat of 122.5 kg; Bnch Press of 61.5 kg and Deadlifted 150.5 kg-both being new national records.

Susan Rodrigues won the 63kg division with a best Squat of 75kg, best Bench Press of 40kg and best Deadlift of 97.5 kg; a Total of 212.5kg. She chalked up 235. 578 Wilks points. Blossom Babb triumphed in the 72 kg weight class; her best squat was 107.5 kg, bench press 60kg and deadlifted142.5kg for a total of 310kg to earn 314.991 wilks points.

Noel Cummings claimed the Master 4 category (66kg class) after picking up 312.819 Wilks points. He had a best squat of 130kg, bench press of 92.5 kg and a dead lift of 167.5 kg; a total of 390 kg. His squat and bench press are new records.

Joseph Stoll won the master 2 segment (105kg class) with a best squat of 175kh, bench pressed 95kg and deadlifted 195kg for a total of 465kg. Bishen Sasenarine of GAPLF took the top podium spot in the 93kg class; his best squat was 150kg, bench pressed 87.5 kg and dead lifted 187.5 kg; totaling 425 kg which earned him 280.628 wilks points.

Romario Gonsalves took first place in the 66kg weight class; his best squat was 215kg, bench press 107.5kg and dead lift 245kg; a total of 567.5kg and 477.665 wilks points. Gonsalves Squat and Deadlift are new junior records.

Ramzan Mohamed and Navindra Tamasar won the 120kg and 59kg weight class respectively. Mohamed squatted 192.5kg, bench pressed 120 kg and dead lifted 190 kg; his entire feat are all new records. Tamasar best squat was 152.5 kg, bench pressed 92.5 kg and dead lifted 197.5.

Rahim lifted a total of 635kg including a best squat of 220kg, best bench press of 127.5kg and most outstanding dead lift was 287.5 kg; he earned a total of 504.698 wilks points. Gonsalves with a total lift of 477.665kg and Bagla 377.786 placed second and third respectively. Rahim Squat and Deadlift are new national records.

Greg Stevens claimed the 105kg class with a total of 512.5 kg; his finest squat was 175kg, bench pressed 110 kg and dead lifted 227.5 kg. Joseph Stoll was second in this category with a total lift of 465kg.