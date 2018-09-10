Limacol football tourney continue tonight

Latest update September 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

The third annual Limacol football tournament continues tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on CARIFESTA Avenue with a double header from 18:00hrs. Grove Hi Tech will clash with Beacons FC in the first match this evening.
Both teams of this opening encounter will be looking for better results following their first matches; Grove drawing 1-1 with Santos and Beacons losing 2-1 to Pouderoyen.
In the feature match tonight that kicks off at 20:00hrs, Camptown Football Club that drew their opening match 1-1 with GFC, will match skills with Riddim Squad, their first match of the tournament.

