Limacol football tourney continue tonight

The third annual Limacol football tournament continues tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on CARIFESTA Avenue with a double header from 18:00hrs. Grove Hi Tech will clash with Beacons FC in the first match this evening.

Both teams of this opening encounter will be looking for better results following their first matches; Grove drawing 1-1 with Santos and Beacons losing 2-1 to Pouderoyen.

In the feature match tonight that kicks off at 20:00hrs, Camptown Football Club that drew their opening match 1-1 with GFC, will match skills with Riddim Squad, their first match of the tournament.