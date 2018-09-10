Int’l agency running local elections would be an insult to Guyana

– PM says in response to Jagdeo’s call for intervention

Prime Minister Moses Nagamottoo has balked at Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s suggestion that the United Nations (U.N) or other international agency should take over the running of Guyana’s elections.

Nagamootoo, who is a member of the Alliance For Change (AFC), stated that there is no merit to Jagdeo’s position.

“He [Jagdeo] is trying to make Guyana a laughing stock,” Nagamottoo stated.

The Prime Minister emphasised that “this is a democracy. Guyana boasts of a Parliamentary Multi-Party parliamentary democracy and he [Opposition leader] is trying to portray to the world that this country is under some military or totalitarian rule. It is an insult to Guyana!”

Nagamootoo noted that the Constitution outlines the manner in which elections should be conducted in Guyana and these Laws and representation of the People’s Act guide the conduct of elections.

“The last five elections have been supervised and this is the only time we are hearing this absurd assertion of No-Confidence in Guyanese by Mr. Jagdeo,” Nagamootoo said.

Jagdeo has indicated the need for electoral reform to be placed on the agenda for talks with President David Granger, but has swept aside a proposal to scrap the ‘Carter formula’ used for the appointment of Commissioners to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The Carter-Price formula was created by former United States of America President, Jimmy Carter and former Prime Minister of Belize, George Price.

The formula allows for the Opposition and Government to nominate three Commissioners each, with a Chairman appointed by the President, following consultations with the Opposition Leader.

The formula was a response to the contentious 1992 elections and was first applied in the General Elections of 1997.

Granger favours changing the existing configuration and replacing it with the system currently used to appoint members of other constitutional bodies with members appointed by the President based on nominations from the Parliament.

However, Jagdeo disagrees with Granger’s suggestion and proposed outsourcing the elections.

The Prime Minister noted that, “there have been no complaints except recently and halfheartedly about the 2015 elections.”

“The United Nations, the Commonwealth, the United Kingdom, the Parliamentary group, the Organisation of American State (OAS), the Carter Centre, they have all observed the elections in Guyana and that has been the pattern in the world. Elections are observed by International Organisations in order to be deemed credible, free and fair and that has been applicable in Guyana since 1992,” Nagamootoo stated.