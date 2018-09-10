Hero CPL T20…Tallawahs avenge Florida loss; Taylor/Powell share unfinished 114-run stand

Story by Sean Devers; Zaheer Mohamed photos

A capacity crowd of 15,000 raucous flag waving Warriors fans was silenced by a superb unfinished 114-run third wicket partnership between Ross Taylor and Rovman Powell on Saturday night when the Jamaica Tallawahs trounced the home team, Amazon Warriors by eight wickets at Providence.

The loss was the second in a row for the Warriors and took the Tallawahs to second place with 12 points from the 10 matches. Chasing 173-6 made by the Warriors from 20 overs, Tallawahs made light work of the target on a slow track and reached 177-2 with 11 balls to spare as the disappointed fans began leaving the venue even before the winning run was scored.

Jason Mohammed (58), Shimron Hetymer (48), Cameron Delport (34) and Chadwick Walton (25) all got starts for the Warriors as Powell finished with 2-21 from two overs at the death.

On another night which saw a couple of poor Umpiring decisions, Taylor reached the boundary five times and cleared it thrice in a 40-ball 60 while Powell’s 55 lasted 34 balls and was decorated with six fours and two sixes.

The pair joined forces at 62-2 in 7th over and took charge of the game against a Warriors unit which saw their struggling Captain Reyad Emrit being drooped and replaced by the inexperienced Aussie, Chris Green as Captain.

Leggie Imran Tahir removed both openers; Glen Phillips who seemed unlucky to be given out LBW as ball hit the inside edge of his bat after he had made 27 from 17 balls (4×4 2×6) and Johnson Charles who was bowled for 25 from 19 balls (2×4 2×6).

Earlier, the Warriors, asked to bat first lost Luke Ronchi (6) in the third over when the genuinely quick Oshane Thomas struck. Delport (34 from 23 balls, 5×4 1×6) was removed by Samuel Badree at 60-2 beforeHetymer and Mohammed added 61 runs for the third wicket.

Hetymer, who moved to 327 runs from nine matches again threw his wicket away when two short of a second fifty. The 21-year-old Guyanese struggled to get the ball away and took 41 balls for his 48 (4×4 1×6).

After being caught in the deep Hetymer threw his bat into the outfield to the amazement of the crowd and possibly the displeasure of the Match Referee. Roshan Primus (0) and Mohammed were removed by Powell while Walton was run out; three wickets falling in the final over, 51 runs came in the last 4.4 overs which in the end proved inadequate.