Hero CPL T20…Hetymer (58), Rutherford (45*) set Providence on fire; Warriors decimate hapless TKR bowling

After losing to TKR in Trinidad, the Warriors led by explosive batting from young guns Shimron Hetymer and Sherfane Rutherford, inflicted a sound trashing on the Trinidad Franchise with a six-wicket win last night at Providence to end second to TKR.

The two will clash again tomorrow from 18:00hrs at Providence in the first play-off while Tallawahs and Patriots will face-off in the second play-off on Wednesday at the same venue.

TKR reached 154-7 with Darren Bravo ending unbeaten on 42 from 34 balls with a four and two sixes and got support from Denish Ramdin whose 31-ball 30 included four fours and six and a cameo 14-ball 30 with six boundaries including three sixes.

Reyad Emrit, back in the side but stripped of his Captaincy, had the best figures of 2-25 from fours overs and Sohail Tanvir had 2-36.

Skipper and off-spinner Chris Green 1-22 and39-year-old leg-spinner Imran Tahir 0-22 from fours each strangled the batsmen on a slow track which offered a bit of turn.

Leg-spinner Davendra Bishoo continued to leak runs with figures of 0-31 from three overs while Sherfane Rutherford conceded 15 in his first and only over in CPL cricket. The Warriors replied with 155-4 in 14.1 over as Rutherford pounded six sixes in an unbeaten 45 from 13 balls and 21-year-old West Indian young batting sensationHetymer who blasted three fours and five sixes in his 30-ball 59, pounded 62-runs between them from just 22 balls to set the ground on fire.

After two consecutive defeats, the Warriors, rested Kemo Paul and dropped Veerasammy Permaul and Roshan Primus and replaced them with Emrit, Bishoo and Rutherford. Watched by another sold out crowd the Warriors won the toss and elected to field and reaped success in the third over when Tanvir brushed the edge of the in-form Colin Munro (6) for ‘Keeper Luke Ronchi to hold a low catch to leave the Trinbago Knight Riders on 14-1.

It was soon 19-2 when Green, who shared the new ball with Tanvir removed Colin Ingram (4) and when a direct hit at the non-striker’s end from Cameron Deport accounted for Brendon McCullum (9) at 23-3 TKR were on the back foot.

Daren Bravo joined Denish Ramdin and when Emrit was introduced he was greeted with a luke warm reception but his first cost just two runs and after 10 overs TKR were in shackles at 57-3.

Ramdin picked up the Warriors’ best bowler Imran Tahir and deposited him into the Red stand while Bravo hit Emrit ‘miles’ to deep mid-wicket where Shimron Hetymer floored the offering with Bravo on 10.

But in the same over Ramdin was taken at backward square after hitting four fours and a six in his 31-ball 33 and TKR were 77-4. Dwayne Bravo dumped Bishoo for off the first ball he faced while Bravo siblings were content drop the and quick single against Green who again enjoyed a frugal spell.

Bishoo continued to be ragged and was hoisted by Darren Bravo for consecutive sixes over long-on while Emrit eventually got the going when knocked the stumps of DJ Bravo (14) at 109-5 in the 16th over.

Copper smashed Rutherford for a six over cover and through Chadwick Walton on the cover boundary. Cooper was not done and clobbered Tanvir for a four and two sixes before he was caught by Hetymer at deep mid-wicket after hitting three fours and three sixes in 14-ball 30 while Anderson Phillips was run out next ball for a first ball duck at 146-7.

When the Warriors began their hunt Delport got going with two fours and a six but with the score on 20, Ronchi’s struggle’s continued when he was bowled by Fawad Ahmed to bring the highly talented but temperamental Hetymer, greeted with a standing ovation, to the crease.

Hetymer got going with a swept boundary and a flat-batted six over long-on off successive deliveries off Ahmed. Deport edged DJ Bravo for before depositing him into the VIP in his first but then was sent packed by wonderful reflex catch off his own bowling in the next over from Copper to leave the score on 61-2 in the eight over.

Hetymer pulled Copper for a humongous six over the Orange Stand, hammered a scorching four and dumped him out of the ground off three balls and along with Jason Mohammed took the score to 82-2 in 10 overs the delight of the raucous crowd which created a fantastic atmosphere.

However, Mohammed (5) hit Nikita Miller to long-off at 86-3 while Rutherford was absolutely brilliant on his arrival; hitting the first three balls for sixes, the third with an astonishing reveres scoop to the dismay of Miller and the unadulterated joy of the fans in the stands.

Hetymer joined in the fun as boundaries rained at Providence as he jumped into Copper like a Pit Bull on a Cat; hitting an ‘inside out’shot to cover for a one-bounce four and followed it up with a murderous straight six and a brutal pull into the mound.

It was decimation at Providence as Rutherford launched a vicious assault on Bravo dumping him for three massive sixes in the 13th over. Hetymer reached his 50 from 27 balls but was bowled by Ahmed at 148-4 and with seven to win Walton hit Ahmed into the Red Stand before an imperious cover driven boundary from Rutherford off Bravo sealed an emphatic win with 35 balls to spare.