GISE/Star Party Rental Division 1 cricket…DCC cruise into final with emphatic win over UG

Latest update September 10th, 2018 12:58 AM
Home team DCC began the second and final of what had been a closely fought contest going into yesterday, on their overnight score of 233-8 replying to UG’s 225 in their GISE, Star Party Renal Division one cricket semi-final.
Skipper Chris Barnwell was unbeaten on 140 and Totaram Bishun on 8; Barnwell carried his score to 165 before he was bowled by left-arm spinner Dennis Haywood as DCC were bowled out for 268.
Haywood finished with 3 wickets while Ray Newton, Omesh Danram and Ershad Ali had 2 wickets each for UG which catapulted for 68 in their second innings to lose by an innings and two runs, just after lunch yesterday.
The win resulted in the Queenstown side being the first team to book a place in the final while the second semi-final, between Police and GNIC is set for this weekend.
