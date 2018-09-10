GHB Development Leagues…Woodpecker Hikers earn first win

The weekend’s play in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Under-19 and Second Division Leagues concluded yesterday afternoon at Saint Stanislaus College (SHC) ground on Carifesta Avenue with six matches.

Woodpecker Hikers defeated the youthful Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Bingo Spartans 5-1 to earn their first win in the women’s 2nd Division. Nicolette Fernandes, who scored one goal in a losing cause against Pizza Hut GCC on Saturday last, swiped home a hat-trick of field goals in Hikers’ 5-1 win over Spartans.

Avonda Edghill and Kenisha Wills scored one each to take Hikers’ tally to five while the multi-talented Abosaide Cadogan notched the lone goal for the GCC side. Wills described the victory as very important since Hikers are looking to end the season on a high and she noted that the availably of fresh players including the high flying Fernandes will certainly help the team to achieve their goals.

During play in the Men’s 2nd Division, Old Fort edged leaders Bounty GCC 2-1. Omar Williams pulled off an amazing solo run in the 16th minute before scoring to give Old Fort an unlikely lead while his teammate Dominic Alleyne banged in a second half goal to give the team the safety of a two-goal cushion.

Meshach Sargeant pulled a goal back five minutes before stoppage time but it was too late the Bounty as Old Fort held on for the valuable three points. Other results on the day saw Joseph Warriors defeating Saints Sonics 4-1 and Old Fort getting the better of North Ruimveldt Multilateral 6-3 during Boys’ Under-19 action.

Meanwhile, Saints U19s got the better of ‘Senior Saints’ 4-2 during play in the Men’s 2nd Division while Old Fort and Saints settled for a point each during a 1-1 draw in the Women’s 2nd Division. Matches will continue this weekend at the same ground. (Calvin Chapman)