Latest update September 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GHB Development Leagues…Woodpecker Hikers earn first win

Sep 10, 2018 Sports 0

The weekend’s play in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Under-19 and Second Division Leagues concluded yesterday afternoon at Saint Stanislaus College (SHC) ground on Carifesta Avenue with six matches.

Woodpecker Hikers’ Nicolette Fernandes (2nd right) looking to get possession during her team’s 5-1 win over GCC Bingo Spartans.

Woodpecker Hikers defeated the youthful Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Bingo Spartans 5-1 to earn their first win in the women’s 2nd Division. Nicolette Fernandes, who scored one goal in a losing cause against Pizza Hut GCC on Saturday last, swiped home a hat-trick of field goals in Hikers’ 5-1 win over Spartans.
Avonda Edghill and Kenisha Wills scored one each to take Hikers’ tally to five while the multi-talented Abosaide Cadogan notched the lone goal for the GCC side. Wills described the victory as very important since Hikers are looking to end the season on a high and she noted that the availably of fresh players including the high flying Fernandes will certainly help the team to achieve their goals.
During play in the Men’s 2nd Division, Old Fort edged leaders Bounty GCC 2-1. Omar Williams pulled off an amazing solo run in the 16th minute before scoring to give Old Fort an unlikely lead while his teammate Dominic Alleyne banged in a second half goal to give the team the safety of a two-goal cushion.
Meshach Sargeant pulled a goal back five minutes before stoppage time but it was too late the Bounty as Old Fort held on for the valuable three points. Other results on the day saw Joseph Warriors defeating Saints Sonics 4-1 and Old Fort getting the better of North Ruimveldt Multilateral 6-3 during Boys’ Under-19 action.
Meanwhile, Saints U19s got the better of ‘Senior Saints’ 4-2 during play in the Men’s 2nd Division while Old Fort and Saints settled for a point each during a 1-1 draw in the Women’s 2nd Division. Matches will continue this weekend at the same ground. (Calvin Chapman)

This Old Fort player (left) and his Bounty
GCC rival battling for the ball yesterday.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20…Hetymer (58), Rutherford (45*) set Providence on fire; Warriors decimate hapless TKR bowling

Hero CPL T20…Hetymer (58), Rutherford (45*) set Providence on...

Sep 10, 2018

After losing to TKR in Trinidad, the Warriors led by explosive batting from young guns Shimron Hetymer and Sherfane Rutherford, inflicted a sound trashing on the Trinidad Franchise with a six-wicket...
Read More
Petterson-Griffith, Natoya Robinson are Overall Winners at GAPF RAW Nationals

Petterson-Griffith, Natoya Robinson are Overall...

Sep 10, 2018

Djokovic beats del Potro to win his 3rd US Open

Djokovic beats del Potro to win his 3rd US Open

Sep 10, 2018

GHB Development Leagues…Woodpecker Hikers earn first win

GHB Development Leagues…Woodpecker Hikers...

Sep 10, 2018

Hero CPL T20…Tallawahs avenge Florida loss; Taylor/Powell share unfinished 114-run stand

Hero CPL T20…Tallawahs avenge Florida loss;...

Sep 10, 2018

Regal Masters claim another softball title; MOM Arjune shines with bat & ball

Regal Masters claim another softball title; MOM...

Sep 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The GRA is bluffing itself

    The Guyana Revenue Authority is out of order in either arrogating to itself or accepting a role as the lawful delegate of... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-09-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]