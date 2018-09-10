Latest update September 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

Detective inspector who handled two controversial cases removed from CID

– officials tight-lipped about reason for transfer

Police officials are tight-lipped over the reason for a Detective Inspector being removed from the Criminal Investigation Department and placed in uniform.
The ‘A’ Division rank was reportedly the leading investigator in two high-profile and controversial cases.
One matter involved the death of a young woman, while the other concerned the shooting to death of a man, allegedly at the hands of a prominent individual.
Relatives of the victims had both filed complaints about the manner in which the cases were handled. Kaieteur News understands that a sister of the man who was slain met with a senior police official, who promised to review the matter. It is unclear whether this can be done, since the alleged shooter has already been charged.
In the case regarding the young woman, there were allegation that attempts were made by individuals to remove forensic evidence, including bloodstains, from an area where the victim allegedly sustained injuries.
Asked last week about the transfer, a senior CID official responded that the police did not have to explain why a rank was transferred.
Yesterday, another source said that ranks are often transferred and reverted to uniform as a disciplinary measure.

