Businessman arrested with gun after threatening to shoot cops

A 33-year-old businessman of Pearl Public Road, East Bank Demerara is under guard at the Bartica Hospital after suffering a fractured leg in his bid to escape from the police.

The incident occurred at Puruni Landing, Region Seven, yesterday. It was reported that about 08:00 hrs when two officers attempted to arrest the man but he allegedly drew his gun and threatened to shoot them.

The officers then retreated and went back to the location later in the day, this time with a party of police officers.

Soon after their arrival at Puruni Landing, they spotted the businessman on a motorcycle and they signalled him to stop.

The businessman however in an attempt to escape rode into an ATV and injured his left leg. He was immediately arrested and a search carried out on his person revealed an unlicensed .38 Special Ruger Revolver with three live rounds.

Further search carried out on a haversack that was in his possession saw the police unearthing 137 grams of marijuana.

The businessman, who sustained a fractured left leg, has since been admitted a patient at the Bartica Hospital under guard.