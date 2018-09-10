Another parent from Foulis takes child’s life

Another parent is being accused of killing one of his own children at Foulis, East Coast Demerara.

The victim this time around is 21-year old Satesh ‘Kevin ‘Sookdeo, who was stabbed to death at his Lot 217 Fifth Street, Foulis, ECD home about 20:35h on Saturday tonight.

Sookdeo ‘s 44-year-old father allegedly stabbed him in the stomach with a broken window pane, after the son went to rescue his mother, who was being assaulted by the suspect.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene around 22:00 hrs on Saturday, family members were consoling the grief-stricken mother.

A neighbour who was one of the first residents on the scene heard the couple arguing earlier in the evening but she was not alarmed, since the suspect was a heavy drinker who would become verbally abusive when under the influence.

However, when the mother and one of her children began to scream, the woman ran over to the house.

On reaching the scene, she saw Satesh “holding his stomach and lots of blood was coming from the area. He mother was hollering and like he daddy was drunk, how he was behaving.”

The youth succumbed shortly after.

Only last month, ten streets away in the same village, Brenda Ferreira, a twenty-six year old housewife, allegedly stabbed her three-year-old son, Ramdeo Mahadeo to death. She has since been charged with murder.