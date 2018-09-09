Wheelchair-bound make-up artist Setra O’Selmo is a ‘Special Person’

“Knowing that make-up helped heal me from my depression, using the art of make-up means the world to me. Knowing that I can help other persons heal the way I did is wonderful and that is what I live for. Healing through my work!”

By Tiana Cole and Feona Morrison

Born and raised in the mining town of Linden, Setra O’Selmo, a make-up artist is making a name for herself in the industry despite her condition.

This 30-year-old began her career in the beauty industry when she was on the brink of committing suicide, some nine years ago. This is after thinking that all her dreams were shattered when she became involved in a vehicular accident two years prior, which has resulted in her being wheelchair-bound.

The unfortunate accident had taken a toll on Setra’s life, but having accepted her condition, she is ready to live life without any regrets. Before that mishap, the striking beauty enjoyed dancing, baking, modelling and all sorts of sports activities.

“I didn’t choose my profession… it chose me. I sustained a spinal cord injury in 2007 and make-up was the only thing that brought me a lot of joy, love, peace, motivation, innovation, challenges and most of all satisfaction. That was the birth of Setra O’Selmo.”

After the incident, Setra said that she thought it was the end, and she could not bear to look herself in the mirror anymore. She confessed, “I thought I was ugly, worthless, unimportant, not loved and a waste of being a woman.”

She recounted that growing up, she always had a love for make-up, but because of her cultural background, she was kept away from it.

According to her, she secretly kept neutral tone lip-gloss, face powder and mascara in her possession. “One day I glimpsed at myself in the mirror after years and I decided to apply make-up on my face. After that, I regained my confidence, because I realized that I was still so beautiful,” Setra reflected.

After regaining her self-esteem, Setra recalled that she saw an advertisement on the television about cosmetology courses, and from thereon, her career blossomed. While undertaking the classes, Setra said that she realized that doing make-up was her passion over the other areas in cosmetology.

There and then, she said, she decided to elevate herself and be more open-minded in the knowledge of make-up artistry.

Setra said that she is fascinated by her field of work because she enjoys watching women gain immediate self-confidence. This make-up fanatic has been in the industry for nine years and stills get excited and amazed by all of her clients.

Having been doing make-up for the past nine years, Setra said she has met many interesting persons from different backgrounds and lifestyles. She said that she has heard so many stunning stories

“Persons tell you their deepest secrets and cry and sleep in your arms. This career helps me to connect with my clients on another level. I would not change this for the world. It makes me feel like a superhero always wanting to be a healer.”

Hearing these stories helps her to reflect on her life.

Trends and products are always changing. One must always be open to learn new trends, techniques and product knowledge. According to Setra, “It’s like the air I breathe, and I share my oxygen as much as I can. In this way I can build younger make-up artists to be better versions of me.”

The modest young woman says that she feels connected to make-up because it helps her to balance herself physically, mentally as well as spiritually.

“Make-up makes me happy, also nature inspires me with the way everything compliments, depends and relies on each other. The way the colour of flowers and trees, rivers, seas, mountains, savannah and deserts appeal to the eyes. That’s where my inspiration comes from.”

While noting that she has had numerous memorable moments, she said one that captivated her soul was when the husband of one of her bride clients requested to meet her to thank her in person for making his bride look “absolutely stunning” on their wedding day.

That, she said, made her feel that she was in the right line of work, because “not often males appreciate make-up on their woman”. Setra admits that she continually strives to receive this sort of reaction.

She shared that in order to be a successful make-up artist, one must first have good time management.

“Knowing how long it would take to complete a make-up application is a key element. It is very important to keep up to date with the trends and new products and fashion.”

One must also possess great communication, and of course, visual skills, to clarify the exact requirements for their clients. She went on to emphasise that, “one must be prepared to travel and be absent from home and family, day and night. The demands are many”.

She highlighted that among some of the challenges make-up artists face is finding themselves “stuck” at some point, whereas their application or product is repetitive. “This tends to get boring,” she said, adding that, in order to improve, one must find a way to “stand out from the crowd”.

In this regard, Setra says that she often challenges herself by creating her own looks and trying things that are outside of the box.

In concluding, she advises that “no woman should leave without the following products: lipstick, which usually, brightens up the face and smile; concealer, which is used to cover faded dark circles and helps to cover bumps and spots on the face, and face powder, which helps, control unwanted shine”. Once you have those things, you can begin that journey to expertly transforming your clients.”