Sparta Boss lift first Guinness ‘Cage’ Streetball Championship

Sparta Boss secured their first Guinness ‘Cage’ Streetball Championship, squashing Uprising 3-1 yesterday at the Haslington Market Tarmac. It was a fitting finale to a superb tournament, as Georgetown and National heavyweight Sparta Boss, battled Uprising of Golden Grove in a clash worthy of the championship.

The mammoth crowd that descended on the venue, immediately made their allegiance known against the visiting Spartans, whom did not seem phased or overawed by the situation. A constant figure in the main event of tournaments, the North East La Penitence outfit who defeated Leopold Street in the semi-final round, silenced the boisterous crowd in the sixth minute when Jermin Junior slotted into the back of the net.

It was a deserved lead for the visitors who began to impose their will on the youthful but plucky Uprising unit. The Spartans then doubled their advantage in the 11th minute when a Sheldon Shepherd strike was inadvertently directed into the back of the net by an opposing defender.

Despite the deficit, the crowd increased their decibel level, hoping to inspire their side to another come from behind result, following their unlikely win against Broad Street in the semi-final stage.

Phillip Williams and Les Charles Critchlow threatened for the host, with the former flashing his effort off the woodwork in the 14th minute during a sustained attacking period. However, Junior responded in equal measure, tallying his second of the clash with a well placed shot into the back of the net in the 18th minute to further put the game beyond reach of their opponent.

Uprising eventually recorded a consolation goal, much to the celebration of their fandom, as Critchlow netted in the 29th minute. Due to the outcome, Sparta Boss pocketed the championship trophy and $400,000 cash prize while Uprising received $150,000 and the runners-up accolade.

In the third place playoff, Leopold Street downed Broad Street 2-0. Okeene Fraser bagged a brace in the sixth and 12th minute. With the win, Leopold Street copped the third place trophy and $100,000.

Broad Street walked away with $50,000 and the fourth place accolade. All four teams were also presented with the 2018 Adidas Telstar FIFA World Cup ball. On the individual side of the presentation, Junior was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tourney and walked away with an 11 cubic foot Hisense Refrigerator compliments of Queensway.

Also, Jamal Cozier of Broad Street received a $16,000 Gift Voucher from Colours Boutique for finishing as the event’s Highest Goal Scorer with nine conversions. In the earlier semi-final round, Sparta Boss downed Leopold Street 2-0. Junior recorded the fastest goal in the history of the tournament, as he found the back of the net in two seconds. He would also score in the 17th minute to seal the result.

Meanwhile, Uprising overcame a 4-1 deficit to defeat Broad Street 5-4. Phillip Williams recorded a helmet-trick of penalty kick conversions, after Broad Street had accumulated unwanted fouls.

Williams scored in the 8th, 18th, 22nd and 24th minute. Les Charles Critchlow then completed the come from behind result with a 31st minute strike. For Broad Street, Jamal Cozier tallied a hat-trick in the 3rd, 6th and 14th minute while Kevin Cummings scored in the 16th minute.

Prior the commencement of the finale, a minute of silence was observed for Back Circle and Future Stars football star Akeemo Anthony, who passed away over on Sunday 2nd, following an accident.

Complete Results

Final – Sparta Boss-3 vs Uprising-1: Sparta Scorers, Jermin Junior-6th, 18th, Own Goal-11th. Uprising Scorer, Les Charles Critchlow-29th.

3rd Place – Leopold Street-2 vs Broad Street-0: Okeene Fraser-6th, 12th.

Semi-final – Game-1 Broad Street-4 vs Uprising-5: Uprising Scorers, Phillip Williams-8th, 13th, 22nd and 24th, Les Charles Critchlow-31st.

Broad Street Scorers: Jamal Cozier-3rd, 6th and 14th, Kevin Cummings-16th. Game-2 – Sparta Boss-2 vs Leopold Street-0: Jermin Junior-2 2nd and 17th.

MVP-Jermin Junior-Refrigerator from Queensway Group of Companies. Highest Goal Scorer-Jamal Cozier-Nine Goals-$16,000 Gift Voucher from Colours Boutique.

The tournament was organised to forge integration among the participating communities in an effort to create a better understanding among its inhabitants.

