SCLAN secures grant for HIV prevention project

Latest update September 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
– First Lady is Guyana’s representative in organization
First Lady Sandra Granger is Guyana’s representative in the Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network (SCLAN) – and the organization, according to a release from CARICOM, has secured via grant, funding from American Biopharmaceutical Company, Gilead Sciences Inc.
The grant was awarded for initiatives under the theme: “Transforming Lives through innovation: Implementation of high-impact prevention programs for adolescents, young men and women”.
With this grant, the group will establish the SCLAN Secretariat in Belize, and focus on projects to be demonstrated in Guyana and Belize.
The Guyana project is said to be similar to an initiative by the US Government, called the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which was established to address the global AIDS epidemic in 2004. This project encompasses HIV testing, treatment and prevention, with social interventions to keep girls in school, for economic development, end gender-based violence, and link boys and men to health services.
The projects in Guyana and Belize will be tailored toward youth development; targeting people aged 16-24 with the aim of helping them to secure healthy and productive futures for themselves, their families and, by extension, their communities.
The initiatives are intended to sensitise youth on HIV/AIDS/TB prevention, and to inculcate skills on how to prevent and/or manage sexual and domestic violence in their communities.
The success of this project will depend on cooperation with various Sexual and Reproductive Health Providers, youth groups and organizations that represent key populations, such as the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA), Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD), and ASPIRE Youth Network, Guyana.
News of this project comes on the heels of an announcement by Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, who suggested that her ministry has noticed an increase in trends of HIV transmission among the youth population. The Ministry of Public Health is yet to expound on this announcement, through the publication of the long awaited CMO (Chief Medical Officer)’s report.
