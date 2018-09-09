Limacol Football Tourney…. Two draws highlight latest play

Both matches of the double header in the Limacol Football Tournament which continued on Friday were drawn in identical 1-1 fashion at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The feature match was contested between Grove Hi Tech and Santos FC. Hi Tech, which is known as one of most clinical teams in knockout football countrywide, went ahead through Denzel Crawford in the 50th minute but Santos, which dominated play after conceding, equalised through Christopher Williams in the 75th.

In the first game of the evening, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Camptown FC also drew 1-1. LaVaughn Enniss opened the scoring early in the second minute for GFC that has not won a senior tournament in decades.

However, Oziel Small equalised in the 23rd minute for Camptown, after which neither team could’ve found the back of the net. Games continue tomorrow at the MOE ground from 18:00hrs with Grove Hi Tech up against Beacons while Camptown will play Riddim squad from 20:00hrs.