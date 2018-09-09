GOA makes monetary donation to GFF

Latest update September 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has benefitted from a generous monetary donation of four hundred thousand dollars courtesy of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA). The donation, made on Wednesday last, was a contribution towards the Concacaf Nations League – Guyana vs Barbados match – held on September 6 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Receiving on behalf of the GFF was its Social Media Officer, Keeran Williams, who expressed gratitude to the GFF’s longstanding partner for the timely contribution, which assisted with costs related to the execution of the match.
The match ended on a 2-2 scoreline with a goal apiece from Trayon Bobb in the 46 th minute and Neil Danns in the 78th minute. Barbados’ lone scorer had a brace in the 65th and 73rd minutes respectively.
Guyana’s next match is against the Turks and Caicos in October, which will be the first of two Golden Jaguars’ away matches. French Guiana will host Guyana in November and Guyana will play its final qualifier against Belize in March 2019 in Guyana.

