GHB Development Leagues… Crushing victories for Spartans and Pitbulls

Latest update September 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
Georgetown Cricket Club’s (GCC) hockey teams, Bingo Spartans, Pitbulls, Pizza Hut and Her-Ricanes all recorded victories when play in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Developmental Under-19 and Second Division leagues continued yesterday at Saint Stanislaus College ground, Carifesta Avenue.
When action hit off Bingo Spartans inflicted a 6-1 thrashing on Saints in the Girls U-19 category, led by two goals each from Alana Cheung and Abosaide Cadogan. In the other U-19 Girls’ game which was played simultaneously on pitch two, Her-Ricanes were gifted a walkover victory from St. Joseph.
GCC Pitbulls smacked 9 unanswered goals past North Ruimveldt Multilateral with National midfielder Kareem McKenzie being the main tormentor with 5 goals to his name. McKenzie’s national teammate, Meshach Sargeant netted two goals to add to Rahim Oliver and Samuel Woodroofe’s solitary strikes in the expected one-sided affair.
Two goals by Deheron Wilkinson and one by one from Warren Williams ensured Joseph Warriors defeated Saints Splinters 3-1. Oshazay Savoury was the lone goal scorer for Splinters.
Pizza Hut GCC won the last battle against their rivals Woodpecker Hikers 5-2 during play in the Women’s Second Division.
For Pizza Hut, Carina Miller bagged a brace to help her team fight back after National squash star, Nicolette Fernandes had fired Hikers ahead in the 19th minute of the 40 minute match. Meanwhile, in the final match, Alana Cheung continued her goal scoring form from the U-19 category earlier to bang home the only field goal of the match, for Bingo Spartans during their 1-0 needling of Saints.
Play will continue this afternoon with six more matches from 15:00hrs at Saint Stanislaus College ground.
Sep 09, 2018After sitting on the bench during the Golden Jaguars 2-2 draw against Barbados on Thursday, Delon Lanferman banged in yet another hat-trick to extend his leading tally to 18 goals in the Elite...
Sep 09, 2018
Sep 09, 2018
Sep 09, 2018
Sep 09, 2018
Sep 09, 2018
Life is about stages and in each stage, memories are born that stay forever. From school to university, we embrace wonderful... more
The institutions of the Caribbean Community were created at a particular juncture in history when the region saw the role... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Racism was the bedrock of European colonialism in the Caribbean. The subjugation, oppression and exploitation... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]