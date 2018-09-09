Latest update September 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

GHB Development Leagues… Crushing victories for Spartans and Pitbulls

Sep 09, 2018 Sports 0

Tricia Fiedtkou (2nd left) tries to squeeze through two Hikers’ defenders during Pizza Hut GCC’s 5-2 victory in the second division.

Pitbulls’ Raheem Olvier (on the ball) forges ahead despite being surrounded by four players during his team’s 9-0 win over North Ruimveldt.

Georgetown Cricket Club’s (GCC) hockey teams, Bingo Spartans, Pitbulls, Pizza Hut and Her-Ricanes all recorded victories when play in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Developmental Under-19 and Second Division leagues continued yesterday at Saint Stanislaus College ground, Carifesta Avenue.
When action hit off Bingo Spartans inflicted a 6-1 thrashing on Saints in the Girls U-19 category, led by two goals each from Alana Cheung and Abosaide Cadogan. In the other U-19 Girls’ game which was played simultaneously on pitch two, Her-Ricanes were gifted a walkover victory from St. Joseph.
GCC Pitbulls smacked 9 unanswered goals past North Ruimveldt Multilateral with National midfielder Kareem McKenzie being the main tormentor with 5 goals to his name. McKenzie’s national teammate, Meshach Sargeant netted two goals to add to Rahim Oliver and Samuel Woodroofe’s solitary strikes in the expected one-sided affair.
Two goals by Deheron Wilkinson and one by one from Warren Williams ensured Joseph Warriors defeated Saints Splinters 3-1. Oshazay Savoury was the lone goal scorer for Splinters.
Pizza Hut GCC won the last battle against their rivals Woodpecker Hikers 5-2 during play in the Women’s Second Division.
For Pizza Hut, Carina Miller bagged a brace to help her team fight back after National squash star, Nicolette Fernandes had fired Hikers ahead in the 19th minute of the 40 minute match. Meanwhile, in the final match, Alana Cheung continued her goal scoring form from the U-19 category earlier to bang home the only field goal of the match, for Bingo Spartans during their 1-0 needling of Saints.
Play will continue this afternoon with six more matches from 15:00hrs at Saint Stanislaus College ground.

