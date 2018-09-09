GFF Elite League Season III… Convicing wins for Den Amstel & Fruta Conquerors; Matches on today at GFC

After sitting on the bench during the Golden Jaguars 2-2 draw against Barbados on Thursday, Delon Lanferman banged in yet another hat-trick to extend his leading tally to 18 goals in the Elite League, during Den Amstel FC’s 4-1 victory against Victoria Kings on Friday night.

Under lights at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, Den Amstel’s number 11, Lanferman, opened the scoring in the 11th minute with more goals coming in the 38th and 58th minutes.

Before Aubrey Gibson had pulled one back for Kings in the 71st minute, Chris Macey netted a stoppage time goal to complete the 4-1 win for the West Coast Demerara club that currently sits second on the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League table.

The opening match saw league leaders Fruta Conquerors tightening their grip on the Championship which is currently held by fourth place Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC), after ruthlessly beating Cougars FC 4-0.

It was not a good result for Cougars that are in relegation territory of the competition which will conclude on September 23 this month. Today, the GFC ground will host a triple header from 16:00hrs. Western Tigers will play Ann’s Grove in the first match, followed by Fruta Conquerors against Buxton at 18:00hrs and GDF FC versus Victoria Kings at 20:00hrs.

The winners of the league will pocket a handsome $5million along with entry to the Caribbean club championship, while the second place finishers will receive $2million and third $1million.

Admission to today’s games will cost $500, while women and children are free to enter.